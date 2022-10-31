Heidi Klum Teases Her Halloween Costume with Cryptic Hints on Amazon Prime

Heidi Klum returned to the Halloween scene this year, teasing fans with her latest elaborate costume.

On Monday afternoon, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host was seated backstage for an Amazon Prime Instagram livestream, wearing a cape and shower cap printed with ghosts and pumpkins for a spooky touch. Though the majority of Klum’s ensemble was covered up, she could be seen having prosthetics applied to her face. She also wore a single pale-colored contact lens. Though Klum kept her lips sealed in regards to her costume’s identity, she did tease that it was not human, and also did not have wings or legs.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Klum later shared an Instagram Reel — still undeterminable as to her costume’s persona — where her outfit’s outer layer was being spray-painted in hues of brown and yellow.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Widely regarded as the “queen of Halloween,” Klum’s status as a Halloween costume icon has been cemented over the years by her dedication to dressing up. The star’s ensembles are frequently elaborate, complex and transformative, debuted at her own legendary Heidi Halloween parties. Past years have seen the supermodel dress up as “Shrek”‘s Princess Fiona, Lady Godiva, clones of herself , an undead alien and an old lady, with prosthetics taking up to 13 hours to complete.

However, this wasn’t Klum’s only Halloween surprise. Earlier this week, the model humorously faced off against “Property Brothers” mogul Drew Scott on Instagram to determine who will have the better Halloween costume. Scott emerged in a minidress, blonde wig and crystal-covered lace-up sandals as Klum herself, while Klum “dressed up” as Drew — played by Scott, who she voiced over — wearing a denim shirt and jeans with navy lace-up sneakers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott)

The “Making the Cut” host’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

PHOTOS: Discover the top celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 in the gallery.