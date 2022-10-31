Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Related
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Host Crucial MW Matches This Week
This Week's Information: San Jose State (16-6, 10-2) Colorado State (17-6, 10-2) | Thursday, Nov. 3 | 6:00 p.m. PT. Wyoming (10-14, 6-6) | Saturday, Nov. 5 | 1:00 p.m. PT. Where Spartan Gym, YUH Complex, San Jose, Calif. TV Information & Statistics. Live Stream - Thursday | Saturday. Tickets...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Host Seattle U on Senior Night
This Week's Information: San José State (8-5-3, 4-2-2 WAC) vs. Seattle U (6-8-1, 5-3-0 WAC) When Friday, Nov. 4 | 7 p.m. Where Spartan Soccer Complex, San Jose, Calif. SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San José State Spartans have secured a playoff berth but their seeding in the WAC Men's Soccer Tournament is still to be determined. The Spartans could finish anywhere from second place to fifth place depending on their result against Seattle U on Senior Night on Friday.
Updated: Pittsburg high school football coach Vic Galli to step down after this season
One of the most successful and tell-it-like-it-is high school head football coaches in the San Francisco Bay Area told his team today he would be stepping down after this season. Vic Galli, at the end of his 21st regular season at Pittsburg, said in a letter to the Pittsburg Unified School ...
Stanford squatter hid on campus for nearly a year
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who is not connected to Stanford University was discovered living on the school’s campus in Palo Alto. A Stanford spokesperson tells KRON4 the school has been aware of him for almost a year. William Curry was reported to have been seen on campus multiple times since December 2021, according […]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows
Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
Train collides with a Tesla in Santa Clara
A Capitol Corridor train collided with a Tesla in Santa Clara Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Santa Clara Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Capitol Corridor Train Slams Into Tesla on Tracks in Santa Clara
A Capitol Corridor train slammed into a Tesla on the tracks Wednesday morning, injuring the driver in Santa Clara. The collision reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Martin Avenue in Santa Clara. Video from the scene shows a gray Tesla smashed and airbags deployed. The driver of the Tesla...
NBC Bay Area
M2.8 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose: USGS
A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:12 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of downtown San Jose, near Mount Hamilton, the USGS said. The epicenter for Wednesday's temblor is in the same...
SFist
Imposter Student Caught Living In Stanford Dorm, Had Been Living On Campus at Least a Year
A pretty odd story that has the makings of a streaming series just unfolded on the Stanford University campus, where a pretend student from Alabama had convinced pretty much everyone around him that he was enrolled at the school and lived in one of the dorms. A non-student whom the...
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California
Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
Fire crews respond to house fire in San Jose
Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in northeast San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department.
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
Small earthquake reported near last week’s shaker
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday close to the site of last week’s earthquake that was felt all over the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was reported 8.6 miles east of Seven Trees, the neighborhood of San Jose where a 5.1-magnitude […]
Paradise Post
More Bay Area rain expected through Wednesday, and another storm is coming
A cold front that was expected to drop rain on the region for only a day instead is expected to leave even a bit more moisture Wednesday before heading out, according to the National Weather Service. “In terms of rain, we anticipate it will be very similar to what happened...
milpitasbeat.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes open for business in Milpitas
In January of 2011, Lee Koelbl and his wife Debbie went to a friend’s wedding in Sparks, Nevada. They didn’t know it at the time, but that wedding would forever change their lives…. For it was at this celebratory event that the Koelbls became acquainted with Nothing Bundt...
KTVU FOX 2
480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Hope Luck Is on Their Side Ahead of Powerball Drawing
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot has swelled to $1.2 billion. At the Valley Convenient Mart in Martinez, customers are hoping for a supersized repeat of a recent win. Last month, a customer at the convenience store purchased a Powerball ticket that netted $725,000. Since that...
Parts of Bay Area could get half an inch of rain Tuesday, forecasters say
A cold front forecast to hit the Bay Area on Tuesday may be a little wetter than expected.
Weather front brings showers to Bay Area; Blizzard conditions to the Sierra Crest
SAN FRANCISCO -- The calendar has flipped to November and so have the weather conditions in the San Francisco Bay Area -- a parched region that has struggled through months of drought.The leading edge of a potent winter storm front began moving into the Bay Area in the predawn hours on Tuesday, bringing with it the threat of cold downpours.The National Weather Service predicted as much as 1/2 an inch of rain in San Francisco and elsewhere with up to an inch along the San Mateo coast, in the Santa Cruz Mountains and the East Bay hills and southward along...
Comments / 0