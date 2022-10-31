ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Host Crucial MW Matches This Week

This Week's Information: San Jose State (16-6, 10-2) Colorado State (17-6, 10-2) | Thursday, Nov. 3 | 6:00 p.m. PT. Wyoming (10-14, 6-6) | Saturday, Nov. 5 | 1:00 p.m. PT. Where Spartan Gym, YUH Complex, San Jose, Calif. TV Information & Statistics. Live Stream - Thursday | Saturday. Tickets...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Host Seattle U on Senior Night

This Week's Information: San José State (8-5-3, 4-2-2 WAC) vs. Seattle U (6-8-1, 5-3-0 WAC) When Friday, Nov. 4 | 7 p.m. Where Spartan Soccer Complex, San Jose, Calif. SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San José State Spartans have secured a playoff berth but their seeding in the WAC Men's Soccer Tournament is still to be determined. The Spartans could finish anywhere from second place to fifth place depending on their result against Seattle U on Senior Night on Friday.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Stanford squatter hid on campus for nearly a year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who is not connected to Stanford University was discovered living on the school’s campus in Palo Alto. A Stanford spokesperson tells KRON4 the school has been aware of him for almost a year. William Curry was reported to have been seen on campus multiple times since December 2021, according […]
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows

Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Capitol Corridor Train Slams Into Tesla on Tracks in Santa Clara

A Capitol Corridor train slammed into a Tesla on the tracks Wednesday morning, injuring the driver in Santa Clara. The collision reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Martin Avenue in Santa Clara. Video from the scene shows a gray Tesla smashed and airbags deployed. The driver of the Tesla...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

M2.8 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose: USGS

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:12 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of downtown San Jose, near Mount Hamilton, the USGS said. The epicenter for Wednesday's temblor is in the same...
SAN JOSE, CA
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California

Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
SAN JOSE, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Small earthquake reported near last week’s shaker

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday close to the site of last week’s earthquake that was felt all over the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was reported 8.6 miles east of Seven Trees, the neighborhood of San Jose where a 5.1-magnitude […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Paradise Post

More Bay Area rain expected through Wednesday, and another storm is coming

A cold front that was expected to drop rain on the region for only a day instead is expected to leave even a bit more moisture Wednesday before heading out, according to the National Weather Service. “In terms of rain, we anticipate it will be very similar to what happened...
milpitasbeat.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes open for business in Milpitas

In January of 2011, Lee Koelbl and his wife Debbie went to a friend’s wedding in Sparks, Nevada. They didn’t know it at the time, but that wedding would forever change their lives…. For it was at this celebratory event that the Koelbls became acquainted with Nothing Bundt...
MILPITAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Hope Luck Is on Their Side Ahead of Powerball Drawing

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot has swelled to $1.2 billion. At the Valley Convenient Mart in Martinez, customers are hoping for a supersized repeat of a recent win. Last month, a customer at the convenience store purchased a Powerball ticket that netted $725,000. Since that...
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Weather front brings showers to Bay Area; Blizzard conditions to the Sierra Crest

SAN FRANCISCO -- The calendar has flipped to November and so have the weather conditions in the San Francisco Bay Area -- a parched region that has struggled through months of drought.The leading edge of a potent winter storm front began moving into the Bay Area in the predawn hours on Tuesday, bringing with it the threat of cold downpours.The National Weather Service predicted as much as 1/2 an inch of rain in San Francisco and elsewhere with up to an inch along the San Mateo coast, in the Santa Cruz Mountains and the East Bay hills and southward along...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

