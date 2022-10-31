SAN FRANCISCO -- The calendar has flipped to November and so have the weather conditions in the San Francisco Bay Area -- a parched region that has struggled through months of drought.The leading edge of a potent winter storm front began moving into the Bay Area in the predawn hours on Tuesday, bringing with it the threat of cold downpours.The National Weather Service predicted as much as 1/2 an inch of rain in San Francisco and elsewhere with up to an inch along the San Mateo coast, in the Santa Cruz Mountains and the East Bay hills and southward along...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO