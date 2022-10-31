ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn more about Bellaire, Meyerland, West University's featured neighborhood, market data for September

By Shawn Arrajj
 3 days ago
Community Impact Houston

Groundbreaking set for Nov. 14 for Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library in Houston

A ground breaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at 5505 Belrose Drive, Houston. (Rendering Courtesy Houston Public Library) After experiencing construction delays related to supply chain shortages, the new Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library will officially go under construction Nov. 14, according to the Houston Public Library system.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including new Southwest Juice Bar

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University, including new Pluckers

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
BELLAIRE, TX
enchantingtexas.com

Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022

Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

North Houston’s City Place Launches Farmers Market November 16

SPRING, TX – North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland

The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch reopens after remodel

With the remodel, Chick-fil-A updated its dining room, playground, kitchen, and drive-thru lanes. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch) Chick-fil-A at Cinco Ranch celebrated its reopening on Nov. 1 after being shut down for remodeling since July 21. The eatery is located at 23860 Westheimer Parkway, Katy. With the remodel, Chick-fil-A...
CINCO RANCH, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) - A school district south of Houston says it is making changes at an elementary school to keep kids safe after a 4-year-old boy was able to walk away by himself and found nearly a mile away. The pre-K student was let out during dismissal, and no...
ALVIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

As Houston pursues sustainable development, Midtown area charts starting path through reconstruction

Efforts focused on reducing car reliance, using sustainable construction materials and prioritizing green infrastructure—once considered offbeat and of lesser priority—are starting to become the new standard, with both financial and environmental benefits, said Marlon Marshall, director of engineering and construction with the community group Midtown Houston. (Designed by Kaitlin Schmidt)
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic breaks ground on Summer Creek expansion in Humble

From left: John Lyle, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior vice president of health care service lines; Nicholas Ro, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic chief legal and strategic planning officer; Dr. Rosemary Schempp, Summer Creek Clinic managing physician; Alvin Payne, Summer Creek Clinic clinic administrator; Cecilia Fowler, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior director of ambulatory clinics; and Stephanie Villanueva, Harris Country Precinct 1 community engagement coordinator, break ground on Kelsey-Seybold Clinic-Summer Creek's 17,000-square-foot expansion. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic)
HUMBLE, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
