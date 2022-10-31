Learn more about Bellaire, Meyerland, West University's featured neighborhood, market data for September

Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Read more about November's featured neighborhood, market data for the Pearland, Friendswood area
A house located at 4610 Honey Creek. (Courtesy HAR) Parks at Walnut Bend is located west of CR 143 and south of FM 518, putting it close to businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues. Median home value: $325,000. Homes on the market*: 2. Homes under contract*: 3. Median annual property taxes:...
City of Houston moves forward with intentions to purchase Ruffino Tract
The city of Houston is moving ahead with a long-discussed plan of turning land belonging half to the city of Bellaire and half to the city of West University Place into a flood detention zone. This detention zone, which involves land known as the Ruffino Tract, is being pitched as...
Groundbreaking set for Nov. 14 for Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library in Houston
A ground breaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at 5505 Belrose Drive, Houston. (Rendering Courtesy Houston Public Library) After experiencing construction delays related to supply chain shortages, the new Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library will officially go under construction Nov. 14, according to the Houston Public Library system.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including new Southwest Juice Bar
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University, including new Pluckers
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022
Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
North Houston’s City Place Launches Farmers Market November 16
SPRING, TX – North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of...
New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland
The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch reopens after remodel
With the remodel, Chick-fil-A updated its dining room, playground, kitchen, and drive-thru lanes. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch) Chick-fil-A at Cinco Ranch celebrated its reopening on Nov. 1 after being shut down for remodeling since July 21. The eatery is located at 23860 Westheimer Parkway, Katy. With the remodel, Chick-fil-A...
Summer Moon Coffee opening new Cypress location this month
Summer Moon Coffee will open Nov. 19 in Cypress. (Courtesy Summer Moon Coffee) Austin-based Summer Moon Coffee has scheduled a grand opening for its first Cypress location for Nov. 19 from 7 a.m.-noon at Barker Cypress Village, 8940 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 190, Cypress, near the Berry Center. Summer Moon...
Learn more about the most recent transportation updates for the Pearland, Friendswood area
Read down below to see the scope, cost, timeline and funding source for each one. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) There are a number of transportation projects happening in the Pearland and Friendswood area. Read down below to see the scope, cost, timeline and funding source for each one. Unified Transportation Program.
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) - A school district south of Houston says it is making changes at an elementary school to keep kids safe after a 4-year-old boy was able to walk away by himself and found nearly a mile away. The pre-K student was let out during dismissal, and no...
As Houston pursues sustainable development, Midtown area charts starting path through reconstruction
Efforts focused on reducing car reliance, using sustainable construction materials and prioritizing green infrastructure—once considered offbeat and of lesser priority—are starting to become the new standard, with both financial and environmental benefits, said Marlon Marshall, director of engineering and construction with the community group Midtown Houston. (Designed by Kaitlin Schmidt)
Harris County seeks community feedback for Burnett Bayland Park master plan at Nov. 3 meeting
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle and the Harris County Engineering Department will host a community meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 to gather input as officials prepare to draft a master plan for Burnett Bayland Park in Gulfton. The park has been the target of several recent improvement...
Read more about market data for Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
A house located at 1617 Hawthorne Street. (Courtesy HAR) The total number of homes sold was lower in September in all five local ZIP codes when compared to September of the previous year. The median price of homes sold rose in all five ZIP codes when comparing those two months.
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic breaks ground on Summer Creek expansion in Humble
From left: John Lyle, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior vice president of health care service lines; Nicholas Ro, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic chief legal and strategic planning officer; Dr. Rosemary Schempp, Summer Creek Clinic managing physician; Alvin Payne, Summer Creek Clinic clinic administrator; Cecilia Fowler, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic senior director of ambulatory clinics; and Stephanie Villanueva, Harris Country Precinct 1 community engagement coordinator, break ground on Kelsey-Seybold Clinic-Summer Creek's 17,000-square-foot expansion. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic)
Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
Sugar Land identifies 10 bridge structures needing rehabilitation
The Sugar Land Public Works Department maintains 117 bridges and box culverts throughout the city. (Community Impact file photo) Sugar Land will rehabilitate 10 of its bridges this year identified by the Texas Department of Transportation as in need of improvement. City Council authorized the execution of a $150,000 construction...
Houston's Community Artists' Collective to celebrate 35th anniversary with festival
Shelly Carroll and Andre Haywood are among the featured artists to perform at the Community Artists' Collective 35th anniversary event FestEve!35 on Nov. 12. (Courtesy Community Artists' Collective) On Nov. 12, the Community Artists’ Collective will hold FestEve!35 to mark 35 years of bringing arts and culture to the Houston...
PetSuites offering pet boarding, grooming in League City
PetSuites opened at 1125 Calder Road, League City, on Sept. 27 and celebrated its grand opening Oct. 10 through Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) PetSuites opened at 1125 Calder Road, League City, on Sept. 27 and celebrated its grand opening Oct. 10 through Nov. 4. The business offers dog boarding with...
