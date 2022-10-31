ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Reports: Arrest Made In Connection With Delphi Murder Investigation

Friends Abby Williams and Libby German were found murdered on Feb.14, 2017. Indiana authorities are now planning a major news conference in connection with the case. Authorities in Indiana will conduct a multi-agency news conference regarding the Delphi murder investigation amid multiple reports that an arrest has been made. The...
DELPHI, IN
