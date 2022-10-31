Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bar Owner Says Delphi Murder Suspect Sat Near Wanted Poster, Talked About Missing Girls
“He would come in and we would always talk about the girls and everything,” Bob Matlock said of regular patron Richard Allen, who is now accused of killing teens Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017. A man accused of killing Indiana teens Libby German and Abby Williams used...
'For It To Be One Of Us, It’s Hard’: Teen’s Family Speaks Out After Arrest In 2017 Delphi Murders
More than five years after friends Libby German and Abby Williams were found murdered near the Delphi Historic Trail, Indiana authorities announced the arrest of suspect Richard Allen. For years, Libby German’s family was haunted by who could have killed the 14-year-old and her 13-year-old best friend Abby Williams after...
Reports: Arrest Made In Connection With Delphi Murder Investigation
Friends Abby Williams and Libby German were found murdered on Feb.14, 2017. Indiana authorities are now planning a major news conference in connection with the case. Authorities in Indiana will conduct a multi-agency news conference regarding the Delphi murder investigation amid multiple reports that an arrest has been made. The...
Oxygen
New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 0