Columbia, MO

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Kentucky State game thread and pregame reading

Game 2 of the exhibition season is here, as the Kentucky Wildcats will host the Kentucky State Thorobreds out of Frankfort tonight in Rupp Arena. Game time is set for 7 pm ET on SEC Network+. You can only watch this one online using WatchESPN and ESPN+. In Game 1...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky throttles Kentucky State: 5 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats ran right past the Kentucky State Thorobreds on Thursday night in their second and final exhibition game by a score of 111-53. Kentucky held nothing back as they dominated from start to finish. Even without multiple starters, this game looked much different than the 56-38 win over Missouri Western State on Sunday.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops talks team energy and facing Missouri

The Kentucky Wildcats hit the road this Saturday to face the Missouri Tigers. While past Missouri teams have been stronger offensively, there’s no question these Tigers are known for their defense. They currently rank 19th nationally in total defense. It’s safe to say this will be a very tough test for a Kentucky team that has struggled on offense all season.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Missouri: Everything to know for Week 10 in Columbia

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to face the Missouri Tigers in a Week 10 matchup at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kickoff is set for 12 pm ET on the SEC Network. Kentucky opened as a 2-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. Use this stream to keep track of everything related to...
COLUMBIA, MO
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky’s 5 hardest regular-season games

With basketball season just around the corner it’s time to scan the schedule and look at what will be UK’s five most difficult regular season games. While they’ll be tough, they all look like a blast to watch, and I’m looking forward to all of them. Let’s dive in:
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Unremarkable Beginnings can lead to Unforgettable Memories

On a bitter cold night, in December… somewhere out in the vast open spaces of Kansas in 1989, a dismal start became the beginning of something that was truly Unforgettable. In Allen Fieldhouse, the Kentucky Wildcats were blown out of the gym by the Kansas Jayhawks, 150-95. Kansas had a fantastic team, coached by Roy Williams, but it was not Williams’ ability to coach that led to the blowout.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: CJ Fredrick

Last season, Kentucky had two of the best shooters in the country on the roster in Kellan Grady and CJ Fredrick. Unfortunately, Fredrick was unable to play due to a foot injury that required surgery and then a hamstring injury. Thankfully, he’s fully recovered and is set for a major...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Antonio Reeves and Ugonna Onyenso talk to media ahead of Kentucky State game

The Wildcats won last Sunday in their first exhibition game and are preparing the second and final exhibition is Thursday night against Kentucky State. With that being said, myself and other media members took some time to talk with a couple of players Tuesday. Antonio Reeves. Ugonna Onyenso.
whopam.com

Exhibition Thursday Update

Kentucky Cruises Past Pikeville in Wednesday Exhibition. Four Kentucky players scored in double figures as the Cats blasted Pikeville 93-45 on Wednesday night in women’s basketball exhibition action at Memorial Coliseum. Ajae Petty led Kentucky with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each added 14. Maddie Scherr had 13 points in the contest for the Cats. Kentucky used a superior size advantage, outscoring Pikeville 76-12 in the paint and outrebounding the Lady Bears 59-37. The Cats also distributed the ball well, dishing out 22 assists on 43 made baskets.
MURRAY, KY
Awful Announcing

Longtime Kentucky sportscaster Alan Cutler ‘shocked’ to be back on the air

Alan Cutler was only going to come back to broadcasting on his terms. The 70-year-old grandfather and former WLEX-TV sports anchor didn’t need to work. He had been retired from the airwaves since covering the 2018 Kentucky Derby for the Lexington, Ky. station. Quite a sendoff for one of the most recognizable faces in Kentucky media.
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness

(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
kyweathercenter.com

Tracking A Weekend Cold Front and Changes Next Week

Good Wednesday, everyone. It’s the middle of the work week and it’s all downhill toward Breeders’ Cup weekend here in the Bluegrass state. Lots of folks will be in Lexington for the big event and we have a strong cold front that may cause some Saturday issues.
KENTUCKY STATE

