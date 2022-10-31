ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country

The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road

On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
SPRING, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Smash-Hit Burger Pop-Up Fires Up First Houston Restaurant

Since Abbas Dhanani served his first smash burger in September 2021, his Burger Bodega has been a hit. Now, his perpetually popular pop-up is putting down permanent roots at 4520 Washington. The brick-and-mortar, which was a fire station from 1937 to 1991, officially opens November 3. Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview of the New York bodega-inspired restaurant and try some of the dishes.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New juice bar in Pearland to celebrate opening with deals

The locally owned juice bar will celebrate its opening with deals and events. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A new Clean Juice location will open Nov. 15 at 2110 Pearland Parkway. The locally owned juice bar offers a variety of cold-pressed juices; smoothies; and more healthy and organic foods, such as wraps, salads and acai bowls. The location will offer specials and host events during the opening week from Nov. 15-20. www.cleanjuice.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch reopens after remodel

With the remodel, Chick-fil-A updated its dining room, playground, kitchen, and drive-thru lanes. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch) Chick-fil-A at Cinco Ranch celebrated its reopening on Nov. 1 after being shut down for remodeling since July 21. The eatery is located at 23860 Westheimer Parkway, Katy. With the remodel, Chick-fil-A...
CINCO RANCH, TX
Community Impact Houston

Temptation's Bite bread shop is now open in Katy

Temptation's Bite opened in Katy on Oct. 27. (Courtesy Temptation's Bite) Temptation’s Bite, a bakery located at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy, is now open as of Oct. 27. The shop sells a variety of breads inspired by the head chef’s Venezuelan background. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Woodforest Bank opens inside Magnolia Place H-E-B

The Woodforest Bank, located inside the Magnolia Place H-E-B, opened Nov. 2. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Lizzy joined Community Impact in August 2022 after working as a staff writer at Southlake Style Magazine. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May 2020, majoring in journalism and minoring in history and political science. When not working, Lizzy enjoys hanging out with her dog, Twix, or watching reality TV.
MAGNOLIA, TX
hellowoodlands.com

North Houston’s City Place Launches Farmers Market November 16

SPRING, TX – North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chicken N Pickle to offer food, yard games in Webster

In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge along I-45 in Webster. (Courtesy Pexels) In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge...
WEBSTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Groundbreaking set for Nov. 14 for Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library in Houston

A ground breaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at 5505 Belrose Drive, Houston. (Rendering Courtesy Houston Public Library) After experiencing construction delays related to supply chain shortages, the new Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library will officially go under construction Nov. 14, according to the Houston Public Library system.
HOUSTON, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy