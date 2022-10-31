Read full article on original website
Conroe's B52 Brewing finally has new owners after 6 months on the market
After 6 months on the market, B52 Brewing has been sold to neighbors.
Summer Moon Coffee opening new Cypress location this month
Summer Moon Coffee will open Nov. 19 in Cypress. (Courtesy Summer Moon Coffee) Austin-based Summer Moon Coffee has scheduled a grand opening for its first Cypress location for Nov. 19 from 7 a.m.-noon at Barker Cypress Village, 8940 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 190, Cypress, near the Berry Center. Summer Moon...
MySanAntonio
Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country
The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road
On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Smash-Hit Burger Pop-Up Fires Up First Houston Restaurant
Since Abbas Dhanani served his first smash burger in September 2021, his Burger Bodega has been a hit. Now, his perpetually popular pop-up is putting down permanent roots at 4520 Washington. The brick-and-mortar, which was a fire station from 1937 to 1991, officially opens November 3. Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview of the New York bodega-inspired restaurant and try some of the dishes.
New candy shop in the Heights will allow customers to watch treats be made
The shop is known for its store design, which allows customers to view the candy-making process, including the addition of color and the shaping, pulling and cutting of the candy. (Courtesy Papabubble) Construction is underway on a new location of the Barcelona-based candy store Papabubble at 927 Studewood St., Ste....
La India Bonita reopening in League City in the next few months
La India Bonita will reopen in League City this fall or winter. (Courtesy Pexels) La India Bonita will reopen in League City this fall or winter. The popular restaurant, which has been closed since 2020 after a vehicle struck its building at 213 E. Main St., will reopen not far away at a former drive-through bank at 401 E. Main St.
New juice bar in Pearland to celebrate opening with deals
The locally owned juice bar will celebrate its opening with deals and events. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A new Clean Juice location will open Nov. 15 at 2110 Pearland Parkway. The locally owned juice bar offers a variety of cold-pressed juices; smoothies; and more healthy and organic foods, such as wraps, salads and acai bowls. The location will offer specials and host events during the opening week from Nov. 15-20. www.cleanjuice.com.
Houston's Community Artists' Collective to celebrate 35th anniversary with festival
Shelly Carroll and Andre Haywood are among the featured artists to perform at the Community Artists' Collective 35th anniversary event FestEve!35 on Nov. 12. (Courtesy Community Artists' Collective) On Nov. 12, the Community Artists’ Collective will hold FestEve!35 to mark 35 years of bringing arts and culture to the Houston...
Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch reopens after remodel
With the remodel, Chick-fil-A updated its dining room, playground, kitchen, and drive-thru lanes. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A in Cinco Ranch) Chick-fil-A at Cinco Ranch celebrated its reopening on Nov. 1 after being shut down for remodeling since July 21. The eatery is located at 23860 Westheimer Parkway, Katy. With the remodel, Chick-fil-A...
Temptation's Bite bread shop is now open in Katy
Temptation's Bite opened in Katy on Oct. 27. (Courtesy Temptation's Bite) Temptation’s Bite, a bakery located at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy, is now open as of Oct. 27. The shop sells a variety of breads inspired by the head chef’s Venezuelan background. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com.
Just 1 Texas Pizza Shop Named Among The Best In The Country
GAYOT compiled a list of the 10 best pizzerias in the United States.
Woodforest Bank opens inside Magnolia Place H-E-B
The Woodforest Bank, located inside the Magnolia Place H-E-B, opened Nov. 2. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Lizzy joined Community Impact in August 2022 after working as a staff writer at Southlake Style Magazine. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May 2020, majoring in journalism and minoring in history and political science. When not working, Lizzy enjoys hanging out with her dog, Twix, or watching reality TV.
hellowoodlands.com
North Houston’s City Place Launches Farmers Market November 16
SPRING, TX – North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of...
Chicken N Pickle to offer food, yard games in Webster
In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge along I-45 in Webster. (Courtesy Pexels) In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge...
Groundbreaking set for Nov. 14 for Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library in Houston
A ground breaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at 5505 Belrose Drive, Houston. (Rendering Courtesy Houston Public Library) After experiencing construction delays related to supply chain shortages, the new Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library will officially go under construction Nov. 14, according to the Houston Public Library system.
Read more about November's featured neighborhood, market data for the Pearland, Friendswood area
A house located at 4610 Honey Creek. (Courtesy HAR) Parks at Walnut Bend is located west of CR 143 and south of FM 518, putting it close to businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues. Median home value: $325,000. Homes on the market*: 2. Homes under contract*: 3. Median annual property taxes:...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday
Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
This Texas city has one of the best Thanksgiving parades in the country: report
There are some key factors that make Thanksgiving one of the best holidays in the whole year, food, family, football, and naps, but it all has to start in the morning with some parades.
Fleet Feet Houston brings new custom running shoe store to River Oaks
Specializing in customizable running shoes, a new location of the retail store Fleet Feet opened Oct. 25 in the River Oaks Shopping Center at 2012 W. Gray St., Houston. (Courtesy Fleet Feet) Specializing in customizable running shoes, a new location of the retail store Fleet Feet opened Oct. 25 in...
