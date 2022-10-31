Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
No. 17 Arizona measures new crew against Nicholls State
No. 17 Arizona, which lost three players to the NBA draft, is looking to reload around a strong junior core as it opens the season Monday night against Nicholls State in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats have returning starters in point guard Kerr Kriisa and power forward Azuolas Tubelis, and two...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football vs. Utah score predictions
Arizona’s gauntlet of tough opponents continues Saturday when it takes on the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City. Ranked 14th in the first College Football Playoff standings, Utah (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) has won 12 consecutive games at Rice-Eccles Stadium and has beaten the Wildcats five straight times. Arizona (3-5, 1-4) is a 17.5-point underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
azdesertswarm.com
As regular season approaches, what we know (and what we think) about Arizona men’s basketball is very different
The Arizona men’s basketball enters this season with a reasonable amount of expectations. It’s 17th in the preseason AP poll and the Pac-12 media has the Wildcats finishing second. Not bad when you consider the team that won 33 games last season is replacing three of its to...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer’s Hope Hisey announces she will return for a 5th year with the Wildcats
Arizona soccer goalkeeper Hope Hisey grew up as a Wildcats fan. Both parents attended the University and her dad was a standout for Arizona baseball. Still, the Tucson native hadn’t decided whether she would return to the team next year to play the extra year offered by the NCAA due to the pandemic. Now she has.
azdesertswarm.com
Utah expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
Last season, ahead of facing Utah at home, Jedd Fisch noted that the Utes are the kind of program he’d like to emulate Arizona after. They were on their way to a 10-4 season and a Pac-12 title, and since joining the conference in 2011 have appeared in eight bowl games and won nine-plus games six times.
KGUN 9
Arizona men win preseason game over Western Oregon 91-61
TUCSON, Arizona — Azoulas Tubelis had a team-high 19 points and Arizona men's basketball defeated Western Oregon, 91-61, at McKale Center. Six players scored in double figures for the Wildcats, who did not trail during the game. Oumar Ballo had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Following the game, Arizona...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball wins exhibition but loses Cate Reese
Arizona forward Cate Reese looked ready to go. She had the Wildcats’ first two points on an offensive rebound and putback, then she ran down the court to defend Cal State Los Angeles. Seconds later she was on the ground in pain where she stayed for several minutes. “So...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan named semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award
The highest-rated signee in program history has more than lived up to the hype, to the point that Tetairoa McMillan may be the best freshman in college football. He’s one of 12 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, given annually by the Maxwell Foundation to the game’s top first-year player.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball focusing on defense, fitness in preparation for final exhibition
Arizona women’s basketball gave up 63 points in its first exhibition against Division II West Texas A&M. The Wildcats allowed the Lady Buffs to shoot 44.6 percent overall and 46.7 percent from three-point distance. It did not please Arizona head coach Adia Barnes. WTAMU is a very good DII...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at Tucson convenience store
A Tucson convenience store sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. According to Arizona Lottery, the ticket was sold at the QuikTrip at 2245 W. Valencia Road.
KOLD-TV
Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix, Tucson rank among Top 5 airports for largest price increases
Rising costs of jet fuel, delays, cancellations and inflation have created headaches for travelers this year. And, as a result, consumers are seeing much higher airfare prices across the country. With holiday travel around the corner, SmartAsset investigated the airports where airfare has increased the most and least. Research found that Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport both rank among the Top 5 airports for largest price increases.
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
A new addition to San Xavier Mission
As restoration efforts continues at San Xavier Mission near Tucson, a pair of area artists are now building gates to be installed in front of the historic church.
Here's Where To Find The Best Burrito In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined where to find each state's best burrito.
ABC 15 News
Two small earthquakes rattle border of Arizona-New Mexico overnight
Two small earthquakes rattled the border of Arizona and New Mexico late Tuesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, one quake was recorded at a magnitude of 3.0 and a second was a 3.1 magnitude. They shook a remote area east of Tucson, just over the border on...
KGUN 9 personality Larry Schnebly passes away at 94
Schnebly was a pioneer in local television in front of the camera and behind the scenes, as he was also a prominent figure throughout the state of Arizona.
Police: Motorcyclist nearly killed at Golf Links and Camino Seco
A crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck shut down part of the Golf Links Road and Camino Seco intersection Wednesday night, Nov. 2, around 9 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash near Golf Links, Harrison in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash near Golf Links and Harrison in Tucson late Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Tucson Police Department said the accident involved a motorcycle and pick-up truck at the intersection of East Golf Links and South Camino Seco.
