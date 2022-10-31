ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Yardbarker

No. 17 Arizona measures new crew against Nicholls State

No. 17 Arizona, which lost three players to the NBA draft, is looking to reload around a strong junior core as it opens the season Monday night against Nicholls State in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats have returning starters in point guard Kerr Kriisa and power forward Azuolas Tubelis, and two...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football vs. Utah score predictions

Arizona’s gauntlet of tough opponents continues Saturday when it takes on the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City. Ranked 14th in the first College Football Playoff standings, Utah (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) has won 12 consecutive games at Rice-Eccles Stadium and has beaten the Wildcats five straight times. Arizona (3-5, 1-4) is a 17.5-point underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Utah expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

Last season, ahead of facing Utah at home, Jedd Fisch noted that the Utes are the kind of program he’d like to emulate Arizona after. They were on their way to a 10-4 season and a Pac-12 title, and since joining the conference in 2011 have appeared in eight bowl games and won nine-plus games six times.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona men win preseason game over Western Oregon 91-61

TUCSON, Arizona — Azoulas Tubelis had a team-high 19 points and Arizona men's basketball defeated Western Oregon, 91-61, at McKale Center. Six players scored in double figures for the Wildcats, who did not trail during the game. Oumar Ballo had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Following the game, Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball wins exhibition but loses Cate Reese

Arizona forward Cate Reese looked ready to go. She had the Wildcats’ first two points on an offensive rebound and putback, then she ran down the court to defend Cal State Los Angeles. Seconds later she was on the ground in pain where she stayed for several minutes. “So...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix, Tucson rank among Top 5 airports for largest price increases

Rising costs of jet fuel, delays, cancellations and inflation have created headaches for travelers this year. And, as a result, consumers are seeing much higher airfare prices across the country. With holiday travel around the corner, SmartAsset investigated the airports where airfare has increased the most and least. Research found that Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport both rank among the Top 5 airports for largest price increases.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try

Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
PHOENIX, AZ

