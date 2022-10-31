Even less than recommended amounts of caffeine while pregnant could impact your child's life

Read full article on original website
BOSTON - Exposure to small amounts of caffeine in the womb could affect a child's height. Researchers looked at more than 1,000 mother-child pairs and found that children born to mothers who consumed even small amounts of caffeine during pregnancy were shorter on average by about 2 centimeters at age 8 than those born to women who consumed no caffeine during pregnancy. These differences in height, while small, were noticed even among women who consumed caffeine below the recommended guidelines of less than 200 mg per day. That's equivalent to two 8-ounce cups of coffee. More research is needed to see if the height difference persists into adulthood.
This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
Many adults enjoy wine as part of their nightly routine, whether to complement a home-cooked meal, wind down after a hectic day, or just out of habit. The impact of wine on your health is dependent on the frequency and amount consumed, which is why there are positive and negative long-term outcomes associated with drinking wine and other alcohol. The good news is wine can be part of a healthy lifestyle if enjoyed in the appropriate amounts. Read on to learn five potential long-term side effects of drinking wine.
A new study, published by the North American Menopause Society in the journal Menopause, found that a diet intervention is about as effective (88%) as hormone replacement therapy (70–90%) for reducing menopausal hot flashes, without the associated health risks. The WAVS trial—the Women's Study for the Alleviation of Vasomotor...
Drinking black tea may reduce the risk of dying young from heart disease, according to a new observational study that used data on nearly half a million people, ages 40-69. People who drank two or more cups of per day were found to have a nine to 13 percent lower risk of an early death from cardiovascular disease or stroke, compared with non-tea drinkers.
Young people with obesity may soon have a powerful new tool to help them lose weight. Results of a clinical trial released in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday found that adolescents who got a weekly injection of a drug that reduces appetite lost an average of 14.7% of their starting bodyweight, while those who got a placebo and counseling on diet and exercise gained 2.7% of their initial weight. The trial included 201 young people ages 12 to 17 at three medical centers around the country and in Europe and Mexico.
When most people think of a stroke patient, they often picture someone over 65. But experts say the rate of strokes is increasing among young people, and a new study suggests alcohol consumption may have something to do with it. Researchers used a Korean national health database to study 1.5...
For almost three years, the world has seen the coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic evolve into many variants, while vaccination and prior infection have altered our experiences with the disease. Over time the top COVID-19 symptoms have changed as well. As of October 20, the UK-based Zoe Health Study (formerly...
In a new study, researchers analyzed the relationship between alcohol consumption and stroke risk among young adults in Korea. The findings show that moderate and heavy alcohol use is linked to a higher risk of stroke. Researchers and some health experts recommend that young adults reduce their alcohol consumption to...
If you want to start exercising but can't find time in your busy schedule, you're in luck. A two-part study conducted by scientists in Sydney, Australia found that just two minutes of exercise daily was associated with a lower risk of death. To obtain their findings, the researchers included adults...
Changsha, China — Night shift workers who have high blood pressure may be at increased risk of developing heart disease and diabetes, or experiencing a stroke, results of a recent study show. Researchers at Xiangya Hospital of Central South University used UK Biobank data for nearly 37,000 participants, with...
According to a study, mothers who consumed more caffeine during the first trimester gave birth to children typically a little bit shorter. The usual advice about coffee consumption during pregnancy may one day become more complicated due to research published this week. According to the study, people who consumed more caffeine during their first trimester of pregnancy had, on average, slightly shorter children than those who consumed less. This association was observed even with a modest caffeine intake that health professionals below the maximum daily dose advised. However, it is still unclear whether the association increases the risk of pertinent health issues, like obesity.
It's an unfortunate truth that actively trying to get a full night of sleep can paradoxically keep you awake. Even if you don’t normally have trouble dozing off, as soon as there’s a real reason you feel like you need to get a good night’s sleep—perhaps the next day, you’re leading a big work meeting, running a marathon, or getting married—it’s easy to find yourself staring at the ceiling, hopelessly alert as the nighttime hours tick by. Despite how common this scenario may be, however, sleep doctors say it’s not inevitable. You can learn how to get sufficient sleep before a big day, with a little preparation and a shift in perspective.
A longitudinal study showed that there were higher levels of alcohol and cannabis use in late adolescent stages who had poor sleep health. In a recent longitudinal latent class analysis study of 2995 late-growing adolescents, consistent poor sleep health was associated with higher levels of alcohol and cannabis use, as well as higher health consequences from substance use.1 This study was the first to use a latent class approach to identify the association of alcohol and cannabis use and adolescents.
A drug called semaglutide, which is approved for adults with obesity or overweight, also helps adolescents shed pounds and have healthier hearts, according to a new study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents...
