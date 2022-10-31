ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

An inept federal government won't protect Arizona against cartels or fentanyl. I will

A core function of the federal government is ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens, including protecting the integrity of our borders. Amid record numbers of migrants and deadly drugs flooding across our southern border, it’s baffling that the Biden administration has effectively given up on enforcing numerous immigration laws. ...
ARIZONA STATE

