Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Road conditions to improve heading into the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the Anchorage bowl, the Valleys, and the western Kenai, Thursday morning’s commute was a challenge —with snow covered, snow packed, and icy road surfaces. Bare pavement was scarce despite road crews working all night. Paul Vanlandingham, Maintenance and Operations Manager for the Municipality...
radiokenai.com
Widespread Snow Event For South Central Tuesday Into Wednesday
According to the National Weather Service in Anchorage, a low pressure system will move in from the west Tuesday, bringing a front that will lift from southwest to northeast over Southcentral beginning Tuesday night. Snow is expected to spread in over the Kenai Peninsula beginning Tuesday night. Snow will then...
kdll.org
Ghouls and graphs: Soldotna house tallies 779 trick-or-treaters
On the first day of November, the entryway of Nikki Stein’s house in Soldotna was still something out of a Spirit Halloween store — from the bowl of chocolates and sour candy on a table right next to the door, to the cobweb-covered banister above a box of fake potions.
kdll.org
District restores some bus routes
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District said its school bus driver shortage is letting up. And with more staff now available to drive, it’s restoring a handful of reshaped school bus routes in Kenai and Nikiski beginning next Tuesday. The Kenai district combined several routes before the school year...
radiokenai.com
KPB Solid Waste Additional Funds Approved
Increases in labor costs, fuel costs, and cost of equipment have all contributed to the Kenai Peninsula Borough approving $654,000 in additional funds for the operation of four solid waste transfer sites within the Kenai Peninsula Borough. The KPB Ordinance 2022 -19-24 Increased Costs of Operating Certain Transfer Facilities past...
kdll.org
Evening newscast — Nov. 3, 2022
Muralists are taking over the walls at the Kenai Art Center. Plus, Kenai now has a city-wide network of little libraries.
kmxt.org
Midday Report October 31, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A look at the Marine Mammal Protection Act on it’s 50th anniversary, with a view from St Paul Island. Middle school students in Ketchikan have spent more than a month learning songs in languages from all around the world. And kindergarten and first-grade students in Anchor Point are learning how to play the violin at school.
radiokenai.com
Flag Stop Train Finds Hill Top Home
Alaska Railroad’s classic RDC #701 train has found a new home on Whistle Hill in Soldotna, joining a pair of vintage trains collected by Mary and Dr. Henry Krull. Mary Krull on acquiring the AK701. “We just have an affinity for train cars. We are saving a piece of...
kdll.org
Cooper Landing crash lands six in hospital
Amid the first major snowfall of the season, a three-car accident in Cooper Landing Wednesday near Gwin’s Lodge sent six people to the hospital and temporarily closed the Sterling Highway in both directions. Cooper Landing Emergency Services, the local volunteer-based response organization, was on the scene, with help from Central Emergency Services out of Sterling, as well as Alaska State Troopers.
alaskabeacon.com
After sexual-harassment lawsuit, Alaska governor candidate says it is ‘honorable’ to finish campaign
Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce confirmed on Wednesday that he will continue his campaign despite a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a Kenai Peninsula Borough employee while he served as the borough’s mayor. “We’re in this race to the very end,” he said during a broadcast of KSRM-AM...
alaskapublic.org
Homer Electric’s energy storage system powered by Tesla
While the Tesla name evokes images of sleek electric cars and eccentric billionaires, a fleet of Tesla batteries in Soldotna is helping with a more mundane but important task — regulating the Kenai Peninsula’s supply of electricity. Larry Jorgensen is director of power, fuels and dispatch at Homer...
Comments / 0