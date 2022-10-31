Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin tells Kherson civilians to leave amid ‘most dangerous action’ in annexed region, reports say
Russian president reportedly said civilians must be removed from the area after Ukraine launches counteroffensive to take it back
Ukraine wary of Russian pullout in Kherson
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for all civilians to "be removed" from Kherson ahead of Ukrainian advances toward the city, raising the concern of a large, looming battle ahead.
G7 urges China to abstain from threats, use of force
MUENSTER, Germany, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven on Friday urged China to abstain from "threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force," while expressing their aim for cooperation where possible to tackle global challenges including security, global health and climate.
Comments / 0