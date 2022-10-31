ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

G7 urges China to abstain from threats, use of force

MUENSTER, Germany, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven on Friday urged China to abstain from "threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force," while expressing their aim for cooperation where possible to tackle global challenges including security, global health and climate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy