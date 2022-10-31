ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Oklahoma Elections: KOCO 5 special Commitment 2022 Election Guide

OKLAHOMA CITY — As part of KOCO 5’s Commitment 2022 coverage, we have prepared an election guide. KOCO 5 looks into the races and some breakdowns that will help you analyze the results. Part of the guide will include the release of our brand-new exclusive poll looking at the big races.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma County DA candidates ramp up attack ads, messaging

OKLAHOMA CITY — As the midterm election nears, intense messaging and attack ads have ramped up in the race for Oklahoma County District Attorney. Republican candidate Kevin Calvey's campaign began sending mass text messages, while Democrat Vicki Behenna has been running ads on television. "Calvey is so extreme on...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names

Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Both candidates for governor hold major events in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Both candidates for governor held major events in Oklahoma on Tuesday. Election day is now seven days away and things are heating up. There was a Joy Hofmeister bus tour and what Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign called a red wave rally. The day started with Hofmeister...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
piedmontnewsonline.com

“It would be better for me to step aside”

In what he described as a difficult decision, Kurt Mayabb submitted a letter of resignation as the mayor of Piedmont Monday morning. Mayabb’s resignation comes less than one week after the October council meeting. He described himself as exhausted following his resignation. Monday evening, Mayabb provided a statement to The Piedmont Gazette.
PIEDMONT, OK
News On 6

Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract

An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
pdjnews.com

Stillwater Medical updates masking policies for employees, patient visitors

At the October Stillwater Medical Board of Trustees meeting, the Board accepted a recommendation from the Medical Executive team to update the current COVID-19 policy for both employees and visitors at the hospital and all hospital owned clinics/service lines. The updated policy will focus on required and recommended masking based on a risk assessment that gauges how current COVID-19…
STILLWATER, OK
pdjnews.com

Bethany woman pleads guilty

To embezzeling more than $850,000 from former employer Jeannie Valentin, 68, of Bethany, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a single-count felony Information charging her with wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Public records reflect that from 2000 until 2020, Valentin was the credit manager for the Oklahoma City branch of Dealers Electrical Supply (“DES”). DES was an electrical…
BETHANY, OK
KOCO

Toys for Tots campaign underway in Oklahoma City

The annual Toys for Tots campaign, as put on by the Marine Corps Reserve, is now underway in Oklahoma City. Sgt. Michael Weeks and 1st Lt. Jacob Fairbanks spoke with KOCO about how people can give back this holiday season. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma representative arrested for driving under the influence

EDMOND, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives was arrested for driving under the influence. Rep. Ryan Martinez was taken into custody. He represents District 39. Police arrested Martinez at a bar in Edmond. They had him do several sobriety tests and a body cam video...
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy