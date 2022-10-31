Read full article on original website
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
You Decide 2022: Mullin discusses sale of family business, opponent claims post-sale ethics issue
TULSA, Okla. — Before he was elected to Congress, Oklahomans heard the phrase “Hi, I’m Markwayne Mullin with Mullin Plumbing, the Red Rooter” on their screens for years as future Congressman Markwayne Mullin promoted his family’s plumbing business on TV and online. Whether it be...
KOCO
Oklahoma Elections: KOCO 5 special Commitment 2022 Election Guide
OKLAHOMA CITY — As part of KOCO 5’s Commitment 2022 coverage, we have prepared an election guide. KOCO 5 looks into the races and some breakdowns that will help you analyze the results. Part of the guide will include the release of our brand-new exclusive poll looking at the big races.
KOCO
Oklahoma County DA candidates ramp up attack ads, messaging
OKLAHOMA CITY — As the midterm election nears, intense messaging and attack ads have ramped up in the race for Oklahoma County District Attorney. Republican candidate Kevin Calvey's campaign began sending mass text messages, while Democrat Vicki Behenna has been running ads on television. "Calvey is so extreme on...
publicradiotulsa.org
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names
Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
KOCO
Both candidates for governor hold major events in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Both candidates for governor held major events in Oklahoma on Tuesday. Election day is now seven days away and things are heating up. There was a Joy Hofmeister bus tour and what Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign called a red wave rally. The day started with Hofmeister...
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
KOCO
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
kosu.org
In race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma's growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
okcfox.com
New audit says State owes Swadley's $1.1 million in unpaid invoices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An independent audit was filed last week in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom scandal. The audit shows the state allegedly owes Swadley's more than one million dollars in unpaid invoices. This 16 page audit was filled on Wednesday of last week with the Attorney General's office,...
piedmontnewsonline.com
“It would be better for me to step aside”
In what he described as a difficult decision, Kurt Mayabb submitted a letter of resignation as the mayor of Piedmont Monday morning. Mayabb’s resignation comes less than one week after the October council meeting. He described himself as exhausted following his resignation. Monday evening, Mayabb provided a statement to The Piedmont Gazette.
News On 6
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
KOCO
Program helps buy Christmas presents for Oklahoma City children being raised by grandparents
OKLAHOMA CITY — A program has offered help buying Christmas presents for Oklahoma City children being raised by their grandparents. Volunteers for the Grandparents Helping Grandchildren program were given a list of items that will make their way under trees on Christmas morning. From gift cards to barbies, the...
campussafetymagazine.com
University of Oklahoma Police Among Departments Struggling to Fill Positions
NORMAN, Okla. — In May 2022, for every American who is unemployed, there were two job openings. The number of people quitting their jobs also remained near record highs at 4.4 million in April. Like many industries in the United States, campus police and security departments are struggling to...
True Sky Credit Union approved for merger with Central Okla Credit Union
True Sky Credit Union and Central Oklahoma Federal Credit Union has received regulatory approval and a majority vote of the COFCU members. The post True Sky Credit Union approved for merger with Central Okla Credit Union appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
pdjnews.com
Stillwater Medical updates masking policies for employees, patient visitors
At the October Stillwater Medical Board of Trustees meeting, the Board accepted a recommendation from the Medical Executive team to update the current COVID-19 policy for both employees and visitors at the hospital and all hospital owned clinics/service lines. The updated policy will focus on required and recommended masking based on a risk assessment that gauges how current COVID-19…
pdjnews.com
Bethany woman pleads guilty
To embezzeling more than $850,000 from former employer Jeannie Valentin, 68, of Bethany, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a single-count felony Information charging her with wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Public records reflect that from 2000 until 2020, Valentin was the credit manager for the Oklahoma City branch of Dealers Electrical Supply (“DES”). DES was an electrical…
KOCO
Toys for Tots campaign underway in Oklahoma City
The annual Toys for Tots campaign, as put on by the Marine Corps Reserve, is now underway in Oklahoma City. Sgt. Michael Weeks and 1st Lt. Jacob Fairbanks spoke with KOCO about how people can give back this holiday season. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
KOCO
Oklahoma representative arrested for driving under the influence
EDMOND, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives was arrested for driving under the influence. Rep. Ryan Martinez was taken into custody. He represents District 39. Police arrested Martinez at a bar in Edmond. They had him do several sobriety tests and a body cam video...
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
