From a book about the town’s history to a historic walking tour, the community of Moose Pass is getting a detailed view into its own past. And this year, readers from all over the state got a glimpse, too. The team behind the book — called People, Paths and Places: The Frontier History of Moose Pass, Alaska — was invited to participate in the 2022 Alaska Book Week, a celebration of books written and published in the state and run by the nonprofit Alaska Center for the Book.

MOOSE PASS, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO