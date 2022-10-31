Read full article on original website
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted Together At Universal Studios Following Relationship Woes
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were spotted together at Universal Studios Hollywood this weekend as rumors of their relationship woes continue to swirl. The True Tori personality took to Instagram on Saturday, October 29, to share a few sweet snapshots and video clips from her family's outing to the theme park's annual Halloween Horror Nights event. "Halloween Horror Nights ‘22… a family affair," Spelling captioned the family photo. "Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun 🎃. @horrornights #universalHHN."Along with the spooky snaps, the Beverly Hills, 90210...
TMZ.com
Cher Selling Malibu Home for $85 million
Cher's massive Malibu mansion, a place she's called home for decades, is hitting the market ... at a price fitting for one of music's all-timers. The Wall Street Journal reports the pop icon listed the stunning home for a whopping $85M, an incredible bump from the $2.95M she bought the place for back in 1989. The Italy-inspired home took five years to build, and it's a true beauty ... with just about all the amenities you can imagine.
coaster101.com
Universal Studios Hollywood Attractions Ranked!
It’s been a couple of years since any of the Coaster101 team visited Universal Studios Hollywood, but several of us fixed that recently. So before Super Nintendo World opens and upends this in 2023, we decide it’s time for a 2022 ranking of all of the attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood!
Universal Studios Has Bad News About Several Favorite Attractions
Popular theme parks, such as those operated by Disney (DIS) and Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal, have a history of closing rides and attractions for refurbishments, re-theming or a complete demolishing to be replaced by a new attraction. For example, Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., closed its Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, based on...
Kourtney Kardashian’s Closet Hack Saves Time When Picking Outfits to Wear
Despite having millions in the bank, Kourtney Kardashian relies on basic pieces and a closet hack to look put-together in a pinch.
SFGate
Brightlight Handles ‘Precious Cargo’ as It Ushers Through Big Slate of TV, Film Projects
Vancouver-based film and television production company Brightlight Pictures has partnered with Level Film and Rocket Science on feature “Precious Cargo,” based on author Craig Davidson’s memoir, “Precious Cargo, My Year of Driving the Kids on School Bus 3077.” This marks the first time Brightlight Pictures has teamed up with Rocket Science, said Brightlight producer Emily Alden and executive producer and Brightlight founder Shawn Williamson.
I'm Rick Caruso: This is why I want Los Angeles' vote in the mayoral election
I want to be Mayor of Los Angeles to help restore the Angeleno spirit and make LA a city where every resident can have a great quality of life.
SFGate
IATSE Endorses Karen Bass for Mayor: ‘We Have One Obvious Choice for Working Families in Los Angeles’
With early voting underway ahead of election day on Nov. 8, Bass made a pitstop Thursday morning at IATSE headquarters in Burbank, Calif. where she met with representatives from various locals. More from Variety. Among the topics Bass addressed were tax credits for movie and TV productions and affordable housing.
SFGate
Harry Styles Los Angeles Concert Rescheduled ‘Due to Band Illness’
Harry Styles’ concert scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles has been postponed. The Kia Forum posted an announcement to their Instagram that “due to band illness” the upcoming show would be set to a later date out of “an abundance of caution.”
21 Photos From The 1990s That Would Confuse The Heck Out Of Gen Alpha Today
The world has changed quite a bit in a span of three decades
