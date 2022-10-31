Read full article on original website
IGN
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
IGN
Xbox Game Pass Titles for November 2022 Include Pentiment, Football Manager 2023, Somerville, and More; Game Pass Stats Revealed and More
Xbox Game Pass is a subscription plan that console and PC players can subscribe to for free titles each month, along with several other benefits. The popular subscription service recently announced the new lineup of games that will be available for this, and it includes titles like Football Manager 2023, Return to Monkey Island, Pentiment, Somerville and many more.
IGN
Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Tabletop Game
The Last of Us is the next video game to get its own board game adaptation. Naughty Dog has announced a partnership with Themeborne — creators of the Escape the Dark series — to create a tabletop game titled The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Escape the...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed for PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the graphics modes for God of War Ragnarok on PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. Santa Monica Studio shared these modes on Twitter, and the news follows a report that stated God of War Ragnarok would have a 120hz performance mode on PS5. This appears to still officially be the case with the Favor Performance + HFR (High Frame Rate) mode and the Favor Performance + HFR + VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) mode. As always, achieving 120hz requires a TV or monitor that supports HDMI 2.1.
IGN
PSVR 2's Eye-Watering Price Revealed - IGN The Daily Fix
On today's IGN The Daily Fix:The PlayStation VR2's price and release date was finally revealed. Alongside announcing the release date and price of PlayStation VR2, Sony has additionally revealed 11 new games headed to the platform, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. Finally, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has set a new record for the best-selling weekend in the franchise's history, bringing in a total of $800 million worldwide in sell-through after only three days on the market, according to publisher Activision.
IGN
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Won't Arrive Before 2023; UI to get Revamp After Warzone 2.0 launch and More
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been creating waves in the gaming industry since launch. Through the latest revelation, we were able to learn their earnings within the first three days. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 earned more than $800 million in 'sell through' within the first three days. More exciting news for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been revealed by Treyarch.
IGN
Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, and More
So it's not a blow your socks off get ready for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 month(s) like last year, but there's still another extremely strong month ahead for Xbox Game Pass members. Xbox has confirmed its first round of games for Game Pass in November, and there's certainly a few that'll prick your ears up. Just remember, these are only the first wave of games announced this month, we'll likely get a few more announcements in and around November 15.
IGN
Sony Announces 11 New PlayStation VR2 Games, Including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
Alongside announcing the release date and price of PlayStation VR2, Sony has additionally revealed 11 new games headed to the platform, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. As revealed by PlayStation.Blog, the full list of games also includes Crossfire: Sierra Squad, The Light Brigade, Cities VR - Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious...
IGN
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass Has Been Detailed Alongside a First Look at Rayman
Ubisoft has revealed fresh details on the upcoming Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including a new combat game mode and the first look at Rayman, who will be a playable character in the third DLC offering. Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Sparks...
IGN
Microsoft Loses Between $100 and $200 on Every Xbox Sold
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said Microsoft loses between $100 and $200 on every Xbox Series X and S sold. As reported by CNBC (and spotted by Eurogamer), Spencer said at WSJ Live that Microsoft subsidises the cost of its Xbox consoles with the expectation that people will spend money on its profitable add-on products later.
IGN
Deus Ex Franchise Has a New Title in Early Development at Eidos Montreal
Deus Ex may be getting a new instalment in the series from Eidos Montreal. The studio is also working on a new IP and collaborating with Xbox to co-develop games such as Fable. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reported that Embracer Group is shutting down Onoma, which is the company rebranded...
IGN
EA Reiterates a 'Major' Game Will Be Released Before April 2023 and It May Just Be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
EA has reiterated that a game the company is describing as a "Major IP" will be released before March 31, 2023, and it just may or may not be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. On Page 10 of EA's Q2 FY 2023 Results slideshow, EA lists the games it is expecting to release before the end of its Fiscal Year 2023 on March 31, 2023. While there are many games we've already learned about in its Q4 list, including the Dead Space Remake, PGA Tour, Super Mega Baseball, and Wild Hearts, there is one game listed only as "Major IP" that is quite notable.
IGN
PlayStation VR2: Preorder Info, Release Date, Price, and More
We now have an official release date for the PlayStation VR2, the brand-new VR system that promises the next generation of VR technology. It will release on February 22, 2023, and that means preorders will be going live very soon (to be exact, November 15). You can now also register for an exclusive invite to preorder PS VR2 at PS Direct.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok PS5 vs PS4 Pro vs PS4 Performance Review
God of War Ragnarok is almost here and ahead of release we’ve put the PS5, PS4 Pro and PS4 through its paces. Join us as we dive deep into the new God of War release and see how the latest from Sony Santa Monica performs across the different hardware. God of War Ragnarok PS5 options include different 4K, 45fps, 60fps, and even 120fps options for you to choose on your journey but does the game still hold up with these settings? And how does it fair on older hardware? Find out in our IGN Performance review.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok's Latest Japanese Trailer Is Wonderful and Surprisingly Upbeat
God of War Ragnarok's latest Japanese is a wonderful surprise that is shockingly upbeat in all the best ways. Shared on PlayStation Japan's Twitter, the trailer features footage of God of War Ragnarok placed in between scenes of three men dancing and singing in a beautiful and colorful forest and mountainous setting. Saying any more would ruin the joy and surprise of it all, so here it is for your viewing pleasure!
IGN
Overdose, Hideo Kojima's Next Game, May Have Leaked Again
Hideo Kojima's rumored horror game Overdose has surfaced again, with leaked images of a character played by Death Stranding actor Margaret Qualley apparently circulating online. According to a report from leaker Tom Henderson on Insider Gaming, screenshots of Kojima's Overdose have allegedly started to make the rounds in multiple private...
IGN
Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom - Official Launch Trailer
Dive into the colorful world of Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom in this launch trailer for the farming and life simulation game. Tend your farm, go fishing, and more in Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom, available now on PlayStation 5, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Resident Evil Village: The Winters' Expansion Review
After beating Resident Evil Village the first time, I was extremely satisfied with how the horror story played out from start to finish. When Capcom announced it was making an expansion, I knew it would be a tough act to follow. Unfortunately, the three parts of the Winters' Expansion aren’t up to it. Its new campaign is extremely short, rushed, and does little to improve on Village’s story, and the new way to play the main game makes it less scary than it was the first time around. The main bright spot is the update to Mercenaries, which gives the people more of what we want: Lady Dimitrescu.
IGN
AMD Officially Announces the Radeon RX 7000 Desktop GPUs
AMD has officially announced its next-generation Radeon RX GPUs today. After months of rumors and some teasing from AMD, the Radeon RX 7000 is officially here. As part of its "together we advance_gaming," event, AMD unveiled the first two GPUs in the Radeon RX 7000 family: Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the Radeon RX 7900 XT. As AMD previously announced, the RX 7000 series uses the company's new RDNA 3 graphical architecture.
IGN
Steam: Valve Makes It Easier for Gamers to Find Video Games That Support Hindi and Other Languages, Here Is How to Get Started
Steam has revealed a new feature that will let players easily find games translated in their languages. You can now indicate languages like Hindi, Indonesian, Slovak, Malay, Arabic, Hebrew, Serbian, and any other supported by Windows in your Steam language preferences while searching for games. “Starting a few weeks ago,...
