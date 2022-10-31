Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Related
siuecougars.com
Volleyball Travels to Southeast Missouri for Weekend Series
THE COUGARS: Continue their 2022 campaign on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2:00 p.m. in a weekend series against Southeast Missouri. LAST TIME OUT: SIUE was swept in three sets both matches last weekend against UT Martin. SIUE hit just .151 over the weekend compared to the Skyhawks' .341.
siuecougars.com
Men's Basketball Rolls in Exhibition Win
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE men's basketball showed a versatile offense and a stout defense Wednesday, overwhelming Eureka in exhibition play at First Community Arena. SIUE combined to shoot 60 percent (42-70) overall and 42 percent (10-24) from three-point range. "Obviously we had success and we jumped on them early,"...
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Johnsburg rematch awaits Hubs in second round
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team dominated its regular-season matchup against Johnsburg, rushing for nearly 700 yards while senior Garrett Gensler rumbled for 362 yards as the purple and white cruised over the Skyhawks 60-35. The two conference rivals will square off once again during the second round of the IHSA 4A Playoffs on Friday evening.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Sports roundup: Marist stops LTHS volleyball in sectional semifinals
Probably the best moment during another outstanding Lyons Township High School girls volleyball season was outlasting rival Marist in three sets Sept. 17. The Lions nearly felt the elation again Oct. 31 on a much bigger stage. LTHS started strong and took the first set, but the RedHawks rallied for...
huntleyvoice.com
New sand for the field of HHS
Over the summer at Huntley High School, many additions to the school were updated and remodeled, so to say. Many of these additions were small, minor, ‘detail-work’ that was done to spruce up the school as a whole. Besides the vast selection of clubs and activities available after school, the athletic teams make up the face of Huntley, what we as a school are known for.
kanelandkrier.com
Corner Grind officially bought by Illinois Crafted
At the end of July 2022, Illinois Crafted bought Corner Grind. The official announcement was made on Oct. 2, 2022, on multiple social media platforms. Corner Grind, located on Main St. in Elburn, has been a local meeting spot for friends and family since 2014. They have a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, along with a wide range of iced and hot coffees, teas and smoothies. Many customers make this a stop in their everyday routines and even have an order set in stone for their next visit, and developing this family feel is what attracts the majority of their business. Illinois Crafted, the group that bought Corner Grind, is best known for its diverse establishments such as Obscurity Brewing, Lodi Tap House and Soul Loco.
Darren Bailey points finger at Secretary of State police day after blaming Pritzker for death threat
"Everything comes from the top, so this is a failure of leadership," Bailey said. "It lays squarely on the shoulders of Jesse White."
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
thecutoffnews.com
Famous party venues from Chicago history
Even in its short history, Chicago's myriad historic venues have played host to some of the greatest nights out. From swanky supper clubs to wine-drenched soirées, Giggster takes a look back on the city's 185 years of refined hedonism. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
WSMV
New stadium plans deferred after Metro Council meeting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, the Metro Council meeting considered the future of the Titans Stadium and the East Bank. The council had three items on the agenda related to the stadium. One is about adding a 1% hotel occupancy tax to help fund the stadium. A sponsor said that it passed on the first reading.
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL
I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.
ngtnews.com
Lion Produces First American-Made Electric School Bus in Illinois Factory
The Lion Electric Co., a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has produced its first zero-emission LionC school bus in its U.S. factory, located in Joliet, Ill. “This is a significant milestone for Lion. On behalf of the entire management team, I want to extend my appreciation to all...
Biden to Visit Chicago Area Friday, Likely Stumping For Suburban Democrats Ahead of Election Day
With just six days before polls close for the 2022 Illinois Midterm Elections, The White House on Wednesday confirmed that President Joe Biden on Friday will be in the Chicago area to stump for Democrats ahead of some of the suburbs' tightest congressional races. While the White House would not...
Progressive Rail Roading
UP opens grain transload terminal at Chicago-area intermodal hub
Union Pacific Railroad late last month announced a new grain transload facility at its Global 4 intermodal terminal in Joliet, Illinois, now is open. UP officials believe the state-of-the-art facility will help reduce supply-chain costs for agricultural producers and processors. The transload terninal is managed by JCT, a 50/50 joint venture between Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. and Gavilon Grain LLC.
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
capitolwolf.com
$8.6 million for new training center
State leaders today (MONDAY) announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center. A one-time warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park will now be a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
Car reaches 100 mph, crashes into pole at Arlington Heights intersection
A man crashed his car into a rail grade crossing signal at the corner of Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway while under the influence of alcohol, police say.
