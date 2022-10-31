Teal Pumpkin Project ensures children with allergies stay safe on Halloween

Some different colored pumpkins at Long Island houses are ensuring trick-or-treating is safe for all children.

The Teal Pumpkin Project allows families around town know that a house has allergy-free treats.

"You don't want a fun holiday to be a life-threatening issue - you want it to be fun for everybody," says Jigisha Montwani Mongroo, of Garden City Park.

Her daughter Riya is severely allergic to tree nuts so a teal, plastic pumpkin lets everyone know their house has treats that are safe.

Houses with teal-colored pumpkins typically have two bowls - one with traditional Halloween candy and the other with items that are allergy-free.

"They can get into the Halloween spirit, and it's awful for a child who has an allergy to come to a door and there are edibles that have nuts or have other allergens, like milk, you know there are so many allergens out there that are dangerous," Montwani Mongroo says.

The Teal Pumpkin Project began in Tennessee in 2012.

It's now part of Halloween celebrations across the country.