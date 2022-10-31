ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teal Pumpkin Project ensures children with allergies stay safe on Halloween

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Some different colored pumpkins at Long Island houses are ensuring trick-or-treating is safe for all children.

The Teal Pumpkin Project allows families around town know that a house has allergy-free treats.

"You don't want a fun holiday to be a life-threatening issue - you want it to be fun for everybody," says Jigisha Montwani Mongroo, of Garden City Park.

Her daughter Riya is severely allergic to tree nuts so a teal, plastic pumpkin lets everyone know their house has treats that are safe.

Houses with teal-colored pumpkins typically have two bowls - one with traditional Halloween candy and the other with items that are allergy-free.

"They can get into the Halloween spirit, and it's awful for a child who has an allergy to come to a door and there are edibles that have nuts or have other allergens, like milk, you know there are so many allergens out there that are dangerous," Montwani Mongroo says.

The Teal Pumpkin Project began in Tennessee in 2012.

It's now part of Halloween celebrations across the country.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

