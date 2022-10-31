ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Moriches, NY

ER doctor in Valva murder trial says severe hypothermia causes 'dismal expectation for survival'

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQlJ0_0itZPm8C00

An emergency medicine specialist testified Monday in the Thomas Valva murder trial that hypothermia decreases a person's survivability.

Live Blog: Thomas Valva Murder Trial

The prosecution called Dr. David Saintsing to the stand to counteract Dr. Kenneth Zafren – a defense witness who testified on Friday.

Saintsing, who prosecutors say is an expert in hypothermia, also told jurors that it's 80% more likely that someone with severe hypothermia is going to go into cardiac arrest.

The Colorado doctor said there would be a "dismal expectation for survival."

Thomas Valva's father and his ex-fiancée have been charged in the 8-year-old's murder. Prosecutors claim they forced him and his brother to live in the garage for months - even when it was below freezing.

Zafren had said in an earlier testimony that a hypothermic patient with no detectable vital signs could still be resuscitated.

Defense attorney Anthony LaPinta says Dr. Saintsing was not a qualified hypothermia expert.

"So I think it's very clear that this witness has very, very little, minimal experience in hypothermia," LaPinta says. "It was just so abundantly clear from cross-examination and hence, I don't think any of the conclusions he's reached regarding hypothermia should be given much weight at all."

Prosecutors say Thomas Valva's body temperature was around 76 degrees the day he died. They say he was brought outside by his father Michael Valva and sprayed down with a hose.

The father has pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing.

The judge says closing arguments should be wrapped up by the end of the week.

Previous coverage

Family 'shocked and saddened' by death of 8-year-old boy in Center Moriches
Mother of slain 8-year-old says father was abusive for years
Death of Center Moriches boy leaves question about process of reporting child abuse allegations
Prosecutors outline ‘house of horrors’ abuse that led to Thomas Valva’s death
DA: Father, fiancée watched 8-year-old boy die in freezing garage in Center Moriches

Comments / 2

Isabelle Barron
3d ago

i pray for justice for him his siblings n mother all the people who should ve protected this child ignored the signs.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Jury deliberates in case of child allegedly frozen to death

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A jury now prepares to decide the fate of Michael Valva, the father of an 8-year-old boy who’s accused of freezing the child to death as well as other abuse of the boy and the boy’s brother.  Closing arguments were presented on Thursday by both Valva’s defense attorneys and by prosecutors. […]
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island

MEDFORD, NY – The tiny hamlet of Medford was shocked on Tuesday when a man was accused of sexually abusing two boys weeks before in a Medford park earlier this month. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the two boys were at Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Wednesday when they saw a man who they alledge had sexually abused them several weeks prior. “The boys notified a family member who responded to the park and called police. This was the first time police were notified of the incident,” the Suffolk County Police Department said. At this time, the SCPD
MEDFORD, NY
PIX11

Man admits to killing, dismembering Queens mom found in a duffel bag

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man admitted he killed and dismembered a Queens woman whose body was found in a duffel bag near Forest Park in April, authorities said Wednesday. David Bonola, 44, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51, during a proceeding in Queens Supreme Court Wednesday, prosecutors said. Bonola will […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard

BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
BOHEMIA, NY
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Coram mother

CORAM, N.Y. -- A man has been arrested in the killing of a mother in Coram.Suffolk County Police say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Martina Thompson.Investigators say the killing was caught on video. It allegedly shows Thompson talking to the suspect in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, right before she was killed."When our victim, Ms. Thompson, walked over to a gated dumpster, and moments after that, our perpetrator, Mr. Santiesteban, pulled out a silver firearm, shooting our victim one time in the head," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.Police say the suspect is not a Coram resident, has a criminal history and was on probation for burglary.The motive is under investigation.
CORAM, NY
News 12

Tyler Flach convicted on all charges in Oceanside stabbing death of teen

Tyler Flach has been convicted of all charges against him, including second-degree murder, in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris. Morris was killed in a September 2019 brawl outside a strip mall in Oceanside. The deadly brawl was caught on camera. Flach had also been charged with first-degree gang...
OCEANSIDE, NY
PIX11

Building collapse on Long Island injures multiple people: police

ST. JAMES, N.Y. (PIX11) — A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., the two-story facade of a storage building that was under renovation at 840 Middle Country Road near the border of […]
SMITHTOWN, NY
News 12

News 12

117K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy