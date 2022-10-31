ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

AAA: Halloween is the deadliest day for children pedestrians

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i4EIV_0itZPkMk00

A scary statistic for Halloween – AAA says that the holiday is the deadliest day for child pedestrians.

AAA says that the most dangerous time of day for pedestrians under the age of 17 is between 4 p.m. and midnight on Halloween. The organization says an average of 50 child pedestrians were killed between 2006 and 2020.

Some New Jersey towns are doing their part to limit the number of dangers children face on Halloween night.

Members of Main Street Highland Park organized an event that is getting local businesses involved. The event keeps the kids off the local side roads and sidewalks and onto one main road so that they can cross at the crosswalks with traffic lights.

GUIDE: Going trick-or-treating? Here are safety precautions to take while out on Halloween

This is one of the pieces of advice that AAA recommends – trick-or-treating together in a group.

The agency also says to plan routes ahead of time so that the kids don’t run off. Costumes should not restrict eyesight and should have some reflective material so that children can be seen in the dark.

Drivers are also urged to use caution on the roadways on Halloween night, drive slowly and pay attention.

AAA says that these tips are not just for Halloween night, but every night over the next few months. With Daylight Saving Time ending soon, the days will get shorter and it will become darker earlier.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Bear found napping in a tree in Carteret, NJ

CARTERET — A black bear was tranquilized and relocated to a state park on Wednesday, after strolling along a main roadway and taking a nap in a tree. "Never ever have we ever had a wild black bear visit the borough," Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said on Facebook. According...
CARTERET, NJ
PIX11

Bear tranquilized after climbing NJ tree

CARTERET, NJ (PIX11) — Residents in one New Jersey neighborhood got a rude awakening Wednesday morning when a 250-pound black bear came knocking on their door. It all unfolded in Carteret. The female black bear was first captured on a Ring surveillance camera, moseying along Roosevelt Avenue just before 6 a.m. Neighbors say it’s an incredibly […]
CARTERET, NJ
News 12

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around New Jersey

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are several places around New Jersey where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
RUTHERFORD, NJ
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Homeowner dresses Pa. home in massive spotted lanternflies to celebrate Halloween (and raise awareness)

A Pennsylvania homeowner, in an effort to raise awareness about an invasive species that Staten Islanders know all too well, has decorated his Mechanicsburg house in giant spotted lanternflies for Halloween. Furthermore, as our sister site, PennLive.com reports, the homeowner John Lamb wants folks to make work of lanternfly eggs...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
94.3 The Point

True life terror: Hamilton, NJ mom hit while trick-or-treating

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A mom is grateful to three police officers who took her sons trick-or-treating after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Tabitha Vassey was with her sons Liam, 7, who was dressed as the grim reaper, and Greyson, 3, in his Chase from Paw Patrol costume, Monday night on West Park Avenue near Lafayette Avenue. They looked both ways as they decided to cross the street and determined it was safe and crossed.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Halloween warning about candy that isn't candy at all

NEWARK N.J. (CBS) -- A Halloween warning from New Jersey Poison Control about candy that is not candy at all. This lookalike could land kids in the hospital.Halloween sweet treats. Now there's a potential new danger linked to trick-or-treating -- marijuana edibles can look and taste the same as traditional candy."The child may pick up what they think is their candy from trick-or-treating or that parents have to give out for trick or treating," Bruce Ruck, with the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said, "but is really parents' or friends' or relatives' edible marijuana."Ruck...
NEW JERSEY STATE
News 12

News 12

117K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy