AAA: Halloween is the deadliest day for children pedestrians

A scary statistic for Halloween – AAA says that the holiday is the deadliest day for child pedestrians.

AAA says that the most dangerous time of day for pedestrians under the age of 17 is between 4 p.m. and midnight on Halloween. The organization says an average of 50 child pedestrians were killed between 2006 and 2020.

Some New Jersey towns are doing their part to limit the number of dangers children face on Halloween night.

Members of Main Street Highland Park organized an event that is getting local businesses involved. The event keeps the kids off the local side roads and sidewalks and onto one main road so that they can cross at the crosswalks with traffic lights.

This is one of the pieces of advice that AAA recommends – trick-or-treating together in a group.

The agency also says to plan routes ahead of time so that the kids don’t run off. Costumes should not restrict eyesight and should have some reflective material so that children can be seen in the dark.

Drivers are also urged to use caution on the roadways on Halloween night, drive slowly and pay attention.

AAA says that these tips are not just for Halloween night, but every night over the next few months. With Daylight Saving Time ending soon, the days will get shorter and it will become darker earlier.