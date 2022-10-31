ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Bird flu to cause Thanksgiving turkey shortage

By Addison Whitmer
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulRBc_0itZPWxS00
Turkeys at White’s Farm Fresh Turkeys in Ogden are pictured on Nov. 18, 2005. Several factors have contributed to a Thanksgiving turkey shortage in 2022, official say. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Ham or steak may be on the menu this Thanksgiving, as the United States faces a massive turkey shortage before the holiday. Bird flu, inflation and cutbacks from turkey farmers all the way back to 2019 have contributed to the lack of turkeys at the market this year.

A contagious strain of avian influenza ran rampant this spring, carried around the U.S. by migrating birds and contaminated droppings, according to The New York Times. While the avian flu recurs annually, common strains typically die out in the warm summer months. Eurasian H5N1, 2022’s deadlier strain of the virus, has yet to peter out. Roughly 7.3 million turkeys have died from the virus, with outbreaks observed in 42 states so far.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed this year’s first case of the virus back in February at a commercial turkey farm in Dubois County, Indiana. Indystar reported that nearly 30,000 turkeys had been euthanized and nearby farms were tested to help prevent the avian flu from spreading further, but Eurasian H5N1 has since been reported in California, Maine and Florida.

The decline in the turkey population didn’t start in 2022, however. Following 2019 — when the cost per pound of turkey was at an all-time low — turkey production dropped significantly. March of 2020 saw roughly 200 million fewer pounds of turkey being produced, WATTPoultry reported. By July, when the pandemic had taken full effect, that number had doubled, further contributing to the shortage.

To top it off, inflation in the United States has brought the price of the unpardoned bird to new heights. The average price of an 8- to 16-pound turkey sits at $1.99 per pound, a 73% increase from last year’s $1.15 per pound, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Turkey farmers also face higher costs, as the price of feed has gone up 10% since August 2021.

Turkeys aren’t the only bird affected, as chickens are also dying of the avian flu. The cost of both meat and eggs have jumped in 2022, the cost of chicken per pound sitting at $1.79 back in April — a 15-year high, according to Bloomberg. Deli owners struggle to find meat to stock their displays and customers are paying more for less bird per pound, KSBY reported.

Restaurants, too, are making adjustments to their menu for Nov. 24. The New York Times reported that restaurants such as Pomella in California and Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque in Texas either couldn’t guarantee turkey dinners on Thanksgiving or simply would not be offering turkey for the holiday.

“Everything is so crazy right now,” said Mallory Robbins, co-owner of Evie Mae’s Pit Barbecue.

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel

A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S....
americanmilitarynews.com

Diesel fuel shortage ominous

The United States is running short of diesel fuel and the consequences could be grave. Waco economist Ray Perryman says there are only a few weeks’ supply left with the nation’s 130 refineries going full blast and the truck fleets, trains, ships, farmers and military potentially facing big challenges.
TEXAS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa YouTubers Plead Guilty for Involvement Huge Poaching Scandal

Josh and Sarah Bowmar have nearly 300,000 subscribers on YouTube with a hunting-based channel. The top eight videos on the Ankeny couple's channel, Bowmar Bowhunting, have all received over a million views, with 11 reaching over half a million people. Additionally, they have 335,000 followers on Instagram and their own...
IOWA STATE
Deseret News

When will it snow?

What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
UTAH STATE
saltwatersportsman.com

World Record Catches Likely to Stand Forever

World records come and world records go. That may sound a bit cavalier describing something as priceless and prestigious as an all-tackle world record, particularly for major game fish. But the fact is that such records are often surprisingly fleeting, broken by a larger fish caught years, months or even weeks later. In fact, there are many instances of world records being broken the same day they were set — even more than once! With that in mind, here are the 19 most impressive records to have stood the test of time — and are, like boxers who refused to go down, still standing.
agupdate.com

Farm bill includes livestock help

Every five years Congress passes legislation that sets national policy on agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry. The first real farm bill was the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933, part of the government’s New Deal response to the Great Depression. It followed a decade of failed efforts to address depressed crop prices after World War I. The original goal was to raise prices for farmers to a level at parity with 1910-1914. Over.
agupdate.com

Working together for a successful harvest

Right this very minute down on the farm we are feeling relieved. We finished harvest!. It amazes me that whatever the crop we have – good, bad or ugly – it still takes about 30 days to harvest. This year we started way earlier than I ever remember us starting and finished way earlier than I ever remember.
NEBRASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?

If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
TEXAS STATE
agupdate.com

A vacation from the ranch but not from livestock

I’m heading home from a quick jaunt overseas. I had the opportunity to take a five-day vacation and decided to jump on it. I have been traveling quite a bit this year. Almost all of it has been industry related, so to attempt a trip not focused on anything dealing with beef, cattle or ranch work sounded like a decent idea.
NEBRASKA STATE
Agriculture Online

Low water on Mississippi hits grain prices at the farm gate

Farmers in the Midwest and the mid-South are paying the price for low water on the Mississippi River in the form of lower cash bids for their corn and soybeans — as much as $2 a bushel lower for soybeans, said USDA economists on Wednesday. At the same time, the cost of transporting fertilizer upriver has increased, and neither situation is likely to change before late winter.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Terry Mansfield

America's Most Popular Weapon

America's most popular weapon is a semi-automatic rifle used by law enforcement, the military, and civilians for self-defense, hunting, and target shooting. Let's explore this versatile weapon further.
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Ticks Come From?

Even though ticks are commonly encountered by humans, most people have no idea what they are. Do you know, for instance, that ticks aren’t actually insects? Don’t worry, you’re not the only one who didn’t realize they weren’t insects. It is a pesky little parasite that many of us do not know much about. In spite of this, it is extremely helpful to gain a deeper understanding of them. There is a lot of importance in knowing where they come from and how to recognize them. All of this information can help you avoid tick encounters in tick-infested areas by limiting your exposure to ticks.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
46K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy