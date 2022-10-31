Carbon Dioxide Leak At LAX Sickened 4 Workers And Temporarily Shut Down Terminal 8
Topline:
What happened: Brian Humphreys, a spokesperson for the L.A. Fire Department says the leak was caused by a fire suppression system inside a utility room. United Airlines, which operates out of Terminal 8, consolidated flights in and out of Terminal 7 , according to LAX officials, until the area was cleared for use. The shutdown lasted from about 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Why that's worrisome: Humphreys explained:
What's next: Humphreys says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating what caused the system to be activated.
This story originally appeared on LAist.com .
