Carbon Dioxide Leak At LAX Sickened 4 Workers And Temporarily Shut Down Terminal 8

A United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner sits on the tarmac earlier this year. Activity at Terminal 8 — United's main terminal — was disrupted Halloween morning due to a carbon dioxide leak. (Daniel Slim / AFP via Getty Images)

Topline:

What happened: Brian Humphreys, a spokesperson for the L.A. Fire Department says the leak was caused by a fire suppression system inside a utility room. United Airlines, which operates out of Terminal 8, consolidated flights in and out of Terminal 7 , according to LAX officials, until the area was cleared for use. The shutdown lasted from about 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Why that's worrisome: Humphreys explained:

What's next: Humphreys says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating what caused the system to be activated.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .