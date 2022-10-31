Liam Neeson Filming Portions Of Upcoming Movie 'Thug' In Chelsea

After being spotted around Boston several times in October, Chelsea residents can expect a popular actor to make his way to their city this week.

Filming for Liam Neeson's latest movie "Thug" will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the City of Chelsea said on Twitter .

The City announced several parking restrictions as a result of the upcoming shoot, which will take place at 378 Broadway. Those restrictions can be found in the Tweet below:

"Thug," starring Neeson, started filming in Boston the week of Oct. 16, according to an article from Boston.com . Scenes were shot in Allston and in the North End, the outlet reports.

According to Deadline , Neeson plays an “aging San Pedro gangster” who “attempts to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes in his past." Filming in the Boston area is expected to wrap up before Thanksgiving, Boston.com adds.