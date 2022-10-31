ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Sirianni confirms DT Jordan Davis will likely miss Thursday night matchup vs. Texans

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
Jordan Davis is expected to miss four to six weeks, and while we wait for an official announcement, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that he’d miss Thursday night’s matchup against the Texans.

Davis exited the game with 3:20 remaining in the first half of the Eagles’ 35-13 win and was taken to the medical tent on the sidelines before being carted inside.

Davis averaged 23 snaps through the first six games of the season, posting 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one quarterback hurry.

Top photos from Eagles 35-13 win over Steelers in Week 8

