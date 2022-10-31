Read full article on original website
Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%
In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
Lease-to-Own Retailer FlexShopper Debuts FlexWallet Virtual Card
Lease-to-own company FlexShopper has launched a digital credit card that offers its customers a way to make purchases without a traditional credit card or cash. With the new FlexWallet, customers can instantly qualify for a spending limit of up to $2,500 at the company’s online or brick-and-mortar retail stores, finance their lease agreement and then pay over time for up to 52 weeks, FlexShopper said Monday (Oct. 31) in a press release.
Amazon Launches Lending to Keep Sellers On Board
The vendor financing business just got a bit more competitive as eCommerce leader Amazon announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it is launching a new merchant cash advance option it says is simple and flexible with repayment options that are tailored to the ebb and flow of sales. The program, which...
Cover Genius Raises $70M to Expand Embedded Insurance Offerings
Insurance technology firm Cover Genius says it will expand its embedded insurance model following a $70 million Series D funding round. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release, the funding round — led by Dawn Capital — will help Cover Genius expand its insurance distribution platform, XCover.
Uber’s Grocery Investments Boost Platform-Wide Engagement
Early results show that Uber’s investments in its grocery offerings are paying off, by both driving adoption and strengthening the platform’s cross-vertical engagement, company executives shared in prepared remarks Tuesday (Nov. 1) discussing the company’s third quarter financial results. “We are … seeing encouraging consumer adoption signals...
Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit
(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
SNAP Benefits Update: Eligible Family Could Get Maximum Food Stamps Worth $4,250 In 2023, How To Apply?
The US government determines the new maximum payment for people who use food stamps based on inflation each year. Every year on October 1st, the new Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLA) take effect and are in force through the following year.
Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just one day
Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their regular $841 monthly payments in just one day. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their monthly payments of $1,261 on Nov. 1, with essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, set to receive their payments of $421 at the beginning of next month as well.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate November 2022 SNAP Payments?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can look forward to another hefty payment in November, as it marks the second straight month including a 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment...
Stimulus Checks Update: How To Apply For These Payments Before Thanksgiving
As the U.S. continues to experience low inflation, stimulus checks and tax refunds are being sent out. As inflation keeps reaching its highest levels in the last 40 years, a number of U.S. states have approved the sending of payments. Before Thanksgiving, we inform you of the locations of the stimulus checks.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed
Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
Social Security 2023: When will big increase take effect?
Social Security recipients will receive an 8.7% increase in 2023, the largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years. The increase will mean about $146 more a month on average for most retirees but it will be a few more weeks before beneficiaries see the change in their checks.
Social Security Updates To Know for November 2022
The Social Security Administration recently posted a November 2022 update on its website, with much of the focus on the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment that will boost Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments in 2023. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men — Here’s Why.
Uber Says 70% of New Drivers Signed Up to Beat Inflation
As Uber reported its third-quarter earnings, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had a pointed stat that spoke volumes about the gig economy in general and the mobility/delivery platform’s allure in particular:. More than 70% of drivers in the U.S. “are saying that one of the considerations of their signing up to...
Simon Property CEO Says Brick-and-Mortar Is Strong as eCommerce Is Flatlining
In his inimitable style, the billionaire CEO of the nation’s largest mall owner had a blunt message for investors Tuesday (Nov. 1) saying that Simon Property Group’s core business is strong and seeing no slowdown in demand for physical space. “Brick and mortar is where the action’s at,”...
Metaverse Alliance Seeks Interoperability Standards as Meta Shareholders Rage
Meta Platforms shareholders are gritting their teeth after CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made little concession to their fears that the social media giant’s ballooning and money-losing metaverse bet is risking Meta’s future. Zuckerberg doubled down during the company’s Oct. 26 earnings call, making clear that metaverse spending will...
Some Student Loan Borrowers Get Refunds for Payments in Pandemic
Despite a legal challenge to its student loan forgiveness program, the federal government is reportedly sending refund checks for student loan payments that borrowers made during a moratorium on such payments during the pandemic. The refunds are going to those who paid down their loans after payments were suspended in...
Invisible Payments Are the Driving Force That Transforms and Connects Ecosystems
Consumers all over the world are conducting more of their routine activities using digital methods, whether that’s booking trips, buying food, gassing up the car, shopping for any number of retail purchases, or doing their banking. Booking.com Senior Vice President of FinTech Daniel Marovitz; ClassWallet Co-Founder/President Neil Steinhardt; and...
