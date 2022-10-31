ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%

In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
PYMNTS

Lease-to-Own Retailer FlexShopper Debuts FlexWallet Virtual Card

Lease-to-own company FlexShopper has launched a digital credit card that offers its customers a way to make purchases without a traditional credit card or cash. With the new FlexWallet, customers can instantly qualify for a spending limit of up to $2,500 at the company’s online or brick-and-mortar retail stores, finance their lease agreement and then pay over time for up to 52 weeks, FlexShopper said Monday (Oct. 31) in a press release.
PYMNTS

Amazon Launches Lending to Keep Sellers On Board

The vendor financing business just got a bit more competitive as eCommerce leader Amazon announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it is launching a new merchant cash advance option it says is simple and flexible with repayment options that are tailored to the ebb and flow of sales. The program, which...
PYMNTS

Cover Genius Raises $70M to Expand Embedded Insurance Offerings

Insurance technology firm Cover Genius says it will expand its embedded insurance model following a $70 million Series D funding round. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release, the funding round — led by Dawn Capital — will help Cover Genius expand its insurance distribution platform, XCover.
PYMNTS

Uber’s Grocery Investments Boost Platform-Wide Engagement

Early results show that Uber’s investments in its grocery offerings are paying off, by both driving adoption and strengthening the platform’s cross-vertical engagement, company executives shared in prepared remarks Tuesday (Nov. 1) discussing the company’s third quarter financial results. “We are … seeing encouraging consumer adoption signals...
KRON4 News

Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit

(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just one day

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their regular $841 monthly payments in just one day. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their monthly payments of $1,261 on Nov. 1, with essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, set to receive their payments of $421 at the beginning of next month as well.
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
MLive

Social Security 2023: When will big increase take effect?

Social Security recipients will receive an 8.7% increase in 2023, the largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years. The increase will mean about $146 more a month on average for most retirees but it will be a few more weeks before beneficiaries see the change in their checks.
GOBankingRates

Social Security Updates To Know for November 2022

The Social Security Administration recently posted a November 2022 update on its website, with much of the focus on the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment that will boost Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments in 2023. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men — Here’s Why.
PYMNTS

Uber Says 70% of New Drivers Signed Up to Beat Inflation

As Uber reported its third-quarter earnings, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had a pointed stat that spoke volumes about the gig economy in general and the mobility/delivery platform’s allure in particular:. More than 70% of drivers in the U.S. “are saying that one of the considerations of their signing up to...
PYMNTS

Metaverse Alliance Seeks Interoperability Standards as Meta Shareholders Rage

Meta Platforms shareholders are gritting their teeth after CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made little concession to their fears that the social media giant’s ballooning and money-losing metaverse bet is risking Meta’s future. Zuckerberg doubled down during the company’s Oct. 26 earnings call, making clear that metaverse spending will...
PYMNTS

Some Student Loan Borrowers Get Refunds for Payments in Pandemic

Despite a legal challenge to its student loan forgiveness program, the federal government is reportedly sending refund checks for student loan payments that borrowers made during a moratorium on such payments during the pandemic. The refunds are going to those who paid down their loans after payments were suspended in...
PYMNTS

Invisible Payments Are the Driving Force That Transforms and Connects Ecosystems

Consumers all over the world are conducting more of their routine activities using digital methods, whether that’s booking trips, buying food, gassing up the car, shopping for any number of retail purchases, or doing their banking. Booking.com Senior Vice President of FinTech Daniel Marovitz; ClassWallet Co-Founder/President Neil Steinhardt; and...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

