thecentersquare.com
New Mexico’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
18 States Where Americans Make the Least Money
Severe inflation continues to plague the United States economy, and those higher prices have been particularly hard to bear on those with lower pay. While incomes have been generally rising, they have not matched the inflation rate, eroding real wages. According to census data released in September, the typical U.S. household income was $69,717 in […]
Washington’s Minimum Wage the Highest in the Nation, Idaho Tied With 20 States for Lowest
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
5 States Where Rent Is Still Affordable
A good man. Good help. A needle in a haystack. Rent for less than $1,000 a month. These days, they're all hard to find. Check Out: Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October Food Stamps:...
11 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
For those thinking about retirement, it might seem daunting to live with a strict budget from month to month. However, there are several factors to consider that can make the budgeting process less...
Safest Places To Retire in the US for Less Than $2,000 a Month
Believe it or not, there are several cities across the United States where retirees can comfortably retire for under $2,000 a month. Unsurprisingly, though, you won't find them near any of...
Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest
Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets. On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities...
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
California is about to become the world’s 4th largest economy. Here’s how and when
California could soon become the world’s fourth largest economy. As the governor is fond of saying, “Eat your heart out, Texas.”
NASDAQ
These Are the 5 Cities With the Lowest Cost of Living in the U.S.
The place we call home affects our life in innumerable ways, from how we get around to what we do for fun. It also determines how much money we need to spend to keep a roof over our head and food on our tables. Cost of living isn't the only...
Homicide Rates are skyrocketing in two Missouri Cities
Two of the top three cities in the US where homicide rates have increased the most over the last year are here in the Show-Me State of Missouri. Here is a breakdown of the scary numbers that are plaguing two of Missouri's premier cities. According to a new report from...
The Cheapest State to Buy a Home
The least expensive state in which to own a home is West Virginia, one of the poorest states in the country.
The 4 major US cities where the average starter home is still affordable: study
Since August, two cities have already fallen off the list when it comes to affordable starter homes – Kansas City, Missouri, and Baltimore.
One Massachusetts Dunkin' Franchisee Racked Up 1,200 Child Labor Law Violations
Just within the span of 2022, numerous fast food establishments have been under fire for child labor violations. Per Food Manufacturing, Wendy's restaurants at five Pennsylvania locations allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to operate dangerous equipment and work more than 18 hours per week, leading to $15,449 in penalties. Vermont and New Hampshire McDonald's locations did something similar, also assigning young teenagers illegal hours, as well as permitting the operation of inappropriate machines, resulting in two burn injuries (per the U.S. Department of Labor).
CNBC
Rent got cheaper in September—here are the 10 cities where it dropped the most
U.S. rent price growth is showing signs of leveling off, as the median rent price in September decreased month-over-month for the first time this year, by 2.48%. After soaring by nearly 20% earlier in 2022, year-over-year price growth has dropped to 8.79% in September, a Rent.com analysis found. Rents are...
America's housing prices are facing a stunning downfall - with the West Coast facing the fastest drops of up to 10% in cities like San Jose and San Francisco: Experts say the trend will soon spread to the Northeast
The housing market in the United States has reached a stunning downfall from highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute that was published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing rapid housing price drops in cities including San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for...
What manufacturing workers make in Tennessee
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Tennessee using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
