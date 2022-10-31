Patriots Veteran Sends Clear Message On Bill Belichick

One New England Patriots player made an intriguing comparison when referencing head coach Bill Belichick during a Monday press conference.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, longtime Patriots' special teamer Matthew Slater compared Belichick Monday to a dependable used car in a world of flashy, new cars that seem to be popping up around the league.

"It's easy to become a prisoner of the moment. You look at the new car, the new toy, and 'that guy does this' and 'that guy does that.' Well, this is the car that has 500,000 miles on it, still runs, and doesn't break down. You can depend on it," Slater said, according to Mike Reiss Monday.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the AFC East through eight games, it appears that New England is still counting on their head coach to turn things around.

Under Belichick's command, the Patriots won the AFC East in 11 consecutive seasons between 2009 and 2019. However, since Tom Brady left New England following the 2019 season, the Patriots haven't finished better than 2nd in the division.

After a 1-3 start to the 2022 season, New England has won three of their past four games to get back to 4-4 on the year.

The Patriots will look to get over the .500 mark for the first time this season in Week 9 with a win against the Indianapolis Colts.