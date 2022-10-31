ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders Is Trending For Major SEC Job Opening

By Alek Arend
 3 days ago

Could Deion Sanders be a head coach in the SEC next season?

On Monday, the Auburn Tigers' football program officially fired Bryan Harsin. He went just 9-12 in his stint with the SEC university.

Now, Auburn begins what's expected to be a wild coaching search. Sanders might be the No. 1 target.

Sanders' name is being mentioned often as a possible candidate to replace Harsin at Auburn.

"If I am new AD of @AuburnU I DO NOT waste time & I would immediately get after @DeionSanders His communication skills r off the charts / will be a big time recruiting SUCCESS ! I guarantee the other coaches in the @SEC hope it doesn’t happen," said Dick Vitale.

"Auburn should give Deion Sanders an offer he can’t deny," Robert Griffin III wrote.

"First calls for #Auburn with my AD hat on. Pretty simple. 1-4 track record. 5-7 upside bet. • Lane Kiffin • Mark Stoops • Luke Fickell • Matt Rhule • Deion Sanders • Hugh Freeze • Dan Lanning (14M buyout) Credit to John Cohen not wasting anymore time on this," said Cooper Petagna.

Should Auburn make Deion Sanders an offer he can't refuse? It sure would be an entertaining ride.

