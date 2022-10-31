Fishing right in Alaska

On the Monday edition of the ICT Newscast, Nicole Mann is making history 20 miles away from planet Earth. Fishing rights in Alaska, and news from the Northwest through ICT’s Underscore partnership

Arizona’s Proposition 309 would make it more difficult for Indigenous people. According to current law, a voter who wants to cast a ballot in person must either provide a photo ID or two other kinds of identification without a photo. Under Prop 309, the alternative to photo ID for in-person voting would no longer be an option.

While climate change is a global issue, it doesn't affect everyone equally. Some areas are seeing a rise in temperature while others have had their entire communities wiped out from natural disasters. A 2022 report by The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that it is hitting low-income communities of color the worst.

A slice of our Indigenous world

In Canada, the oldest police force in North America has committed to following recommendations from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. APTN’s Angel Moore has this report.

A Native person is currently living 20 miles away Earth at the International Space Station. NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann made history in early October as the first Native woman in space.

The Alaska Federation of Natives annual convention was held just over a week ago. Leaders gather to talk policy around fisheries, elections and more. ICT’s Joaqlin Estus has an update.

Report for America supports journalists all over the country. One of these reporters works for Underscore–which is a partner of ICT. Jarrette Werk is a multimedia journalist - with experience in digital news, audio reporting, documentary film and photojournalism.

