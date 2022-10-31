911 recordings from the Uvalde school shooting has been released and it paints a picture of fear among the students trapped inside.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. The 911 calls made from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has been released and they highlight a sense of fear from those trapped inside the school. The first calls came in at 11:29 a.m. and they warned of a man who crashed his truck and was running toward the school with a gun. Fox 4 reports that the shooter had fired over 100 rounds by the time emergency dispatch received another call just two minutes later.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO