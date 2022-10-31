Read full article on original website
Uvalde State Senator Wants to Create a $300 Million Fund for Victims' FamiliesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde School 911 Calls Released Revealing Fear of those Trapped in Uvalde SchoolLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
New 911 Audio From A 10 Year Old Shows How Uvalde Police Failed Robb Elementary
On November 3, 2022, a little over five months since the Uvalde School Shooting that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead, audio of a 10-year-old talking to a 911 dispatcher begging for help while trapped in a classroom has been released. CNN obtained the audio, and after talking to...
Uvalde School 911 Calls Released Revealing Fear of those Trapped in Uvalde School
911 recordings from the Uvalde school shooting has been released and it paints a picture of fear among the students trapped inside.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. The 911 calls made from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has been released and they highlight a sense of fear from those trapped inside the school. The first calls came in at 11:29 a.m. and they warned of a man who crashed his truck and was running toward the school with a gun. Fox 4 reports that the shooter had fired over 100 rounds by the time emergency dispatch received another call just two minutes later.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
911 Calls During Uvalde School Shooting Released Tuesday
Unreleased audio from 911 calls during the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde was made public Tuesday, renewing attention on the hesitant police response to the attack that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The recordings were obtained by The Texas Tribune and ProPublica, who report the calls...
KSAT 12
Robb Elementary families gather at cemetery for Dia de los Muertos
UVALDE, Texas – As the sun began to set on Dia de los Muertos, families of the 21 Robb Elementary victims gathered at their ofrendas as the sounds of a mariachi band rang out. Caitlyne Gonzales, 10, brought her best friend, Jackie, homemade pancakes, they were something Caitlyne’s mom...
'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre
The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
WFAA
Uvalde representative proposes giving $7.7 million to families of Robb shooting victims
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — A bill is expected to be filed for the 2023 Texas legislative session that would award millions to the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. The proposal would award $7.7 million to each of the families of the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022. The bill also seeks to award $2.1 million to the victims who were injured in the mass shooting, and $250,000 to anyone who suffered a mental or emotional disability from the shooting.
Uvalde’s new superintendent says security overhaul is underway
Uvalde’s interim superintendent Gary Patterson is stressing a security overhaul is underway for every school in town. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has more on the district’s plan following the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary.Nov. 2, 2022.
'Marcha De Los Niños' events occurring across Texas to honor Uvalde victims
AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide vigil for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde will honor those lost and demand gun reform on Tuesday. The vigil, which will be held in the evening hours on Nov. 1, falls on the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos. Día de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," is a two-day holiday that reunites the living and the dead as a way to remember loved ones that have passed on.
wbap.com
Shakeup At Texas Rangers Amid Uvalde Massacre Response Investigation
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the chief of the team investigating the failed police response to the Uvalde massacre retired in September. Texas DPS posted a notice of Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins and Assistant Chief Brian Burzynski’s departures on its website...
