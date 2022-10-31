Read full article on original website
What Tom Brady Reportedly Was Willing To Do Before Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce last Friday, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly was willing to go to great lengths to “make things work.”. Brady has adjusted to life after his divorce, spending as much time as he can with his kids amid a...
NFL Rumors: Bears Stay Busy By Trading For Steelers Wideout
The Chicago Bears continue to be one of the most active teams ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite Chicago currently sitting in third in the NFC North and 14th in the 16-team conference, the Bears reportedly will trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago will send a second-round pick to the Steelers for the third-year wideout, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.
Trent Brown Startles Patriots Fans With Tweet Ahead Of Trade Deadline
For a few short minutes Tuesday afternoon, it appeared Trent Brown’s Patriots tenure was over. Roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, New England’s starting left tackle fired off a cryptic tweet. “Next chapter,” Brown wrote, prompting an avalanche of eyeball emojis. With ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Reggie Miller Rips NBA Players For Response To Kyrie Irving
NBA players in the past have admirably come together to speak out against injustices and other wrongdoings. With this history in mind, a Basketball Hall of Famer is disappointed by players going silent in response to Kyrie Irving. Irving recently raised eyebrows when he took to his personal social media...
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
NFL Insider Floats 2023 Scenario Tom Brady Could Find ‘Tempting’
While it certainly feels like this could be Tom Brady’s final NFL season, can we really say for sure?. Dan Patrick on Tuesday asked Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer for the most likely scenario involving Brady next season: The quarterback plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, moves into the broadcast booth to begin his massive TV contract with FOX or chooses a different path?
Lions Trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson is heading to Minneapolis. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Drafted...
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Could Be Signed By These Teams
During the Boston Celtics’ rollercoaster of an offseason, the organization and Grant Williams failed to agree on a contract extension, despite negotiations, which now leaves the fourth-year forward set to hit the open market after the 2022-23 season as a restricted free agent pending a team qualifying offer. Williams,...
Jets Trade One Of Their Best Defenders Before Patriots Rematch
Jacob Martin didn’t get many headlines in New York, but he was one of the Jets’ better defenders through eight games. Well, Martin won’t be on the field in three weeks when the Jets and Patriots play a rematch at Gillette Stadium. New York on Tuesday sent...
Patriots Captain Has Message For Rookie After Special Teams Blunder
The Patriots have struggled on special teams for much of this season but were much better in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Punter Jake Bailey enjoyed a resurgent performance, rookie Marcus Jones had a great punt return — thanks to an insane block by safety Jabrill Peppers — and Nick Folk converted all five of his field goal attempts.
Eagles-Texans DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday...
NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Rams Coaching Future Tied To Star Players
Sean McVay is nowhere near the veteran of his job like his fellow head coaching peers, but the 36-year-old’s days could be ending a lot sooner than many would expect. The defending champion Rams struggling and hold a 3-4 record heading into Week 9. Los Angeles is fighting for a playoff spot as Cooper Kupp nurses an ankle injury and Matthew Stafford fights for his life behind a weak offensive line.
Patriots’ AFC Rival Dealt Massive Injury Hit To Key Receiver
An AFC rival of the Patriots and a team currently ahead of New England in the playoff standings continues to get unlucky breaks when it comes to injuries. Seen as a contender in the AFC largely due to the wizardry of Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens now has one less weapon to throw to.
Devin McCourty Sees This As Key To Patriots Defensive Success
The New England Patriots have gotten into the backfield with regularity this season, ranking fifth in the NFL in sacks with 23. And Patriots safety Devin McCourty sees a direct correlation between the pressure the Patriots are putting on opposing quarterbacks to the number of turnovers the team has forced. New England has recorded 16 takeaways through eight games, tied for the top mark in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ex-Patriot LeGarrette Blount Says Bailey Zappe Should Start Over Mac Jones
Quarterback drama was nonexistent for the Patriots in Week 8, but some New England fans still aren’t satisfied with Mac Jones as the team’s signal-caller. The Patriots beat the New York Jets, 22-17, last Sunday, but the victory was largely attributed to Zach Wilson’s disaster of a second half that didn’t leave Jones much trouble to deal with.
Did Nick Caserio, Texans Bungle Brandin Cooks Situation At NFL Trade Deadline?
Texans general manager Nick Caserio might have just mismanaged one of Houston’s biggest assets as Brandin Cooks clearly is unhappy with his current standing. Cooks was involved in trade reports leading up to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline with the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys in talks with Houston until the final hour, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Cooks, however, was not traded as the Texans failed to come to an agreement with the Cowboys, specifically, as draft capital and his $18 million in guarantees proved to be sticking points, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.
Stephon Gilmore Opens Up On Patriots, Bill Belichick Before Foxboro Return
Stephon Gilmore clearly had an ax to grind upon being traded away from the Patriots last season, but the star cornerback since has softened his stance. That trend continued this week when Gilmore, now a member of the Colts, spoke to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald ahead of Indianapolis’ Week 9 visit to New England. Gilmore only had positive things to say about his time in Foxboro, Mass.
Six Patriots Thoughts After Team’s Quiet NFL Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was historically eventful. A record 10 trades were executed on deadline day alone, including ones involving Chase Claypool, Bradley Chubb, T.J. Hockenson and Calvin Ridley. But for the New England Patriots, it was just a quiet, standard Tuesday. For the second consecutive year, the Patriots...
