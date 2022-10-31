Read full article on original website
Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off
A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
BBC
Police investigate alleged killing of grandmother at care home
Police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by a fellow resident at a care home in Bedfordshire. Sheila Hartman, who had dementia, was taken to hospital with head injuries last month - and died the same day. Her son, Richard Uridge, told the BBC...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
BBC
Man and mother jailed over Mitcham man-on-fire drugs killing
A man has been jailed for nine years for killing a father-to-be whose body was found on fire in south London. Jean Loeike Guei's remains were discovered by a cyclist who spotted flames coming from bushes on Mitcham Common in September 2020. Raphael Kokkinos was convicted at the Old Bailey...
Halloween horror as kids aged 3, 11 and 13 are among 14 shot and injured in bloody drive-by shooting during balloon release at vigil in Chicago
Three children were among 14 people shot during a bloody Halloween drive-by shooting at a vigil in Chicago. The kids, aged three, 11 and 13, were rushed to hospital after two gunmen opened fire from a car in the city's west side. Eleven others, aged from their 30s to their...
Arizona woman killed in Bonnie-and-Clyde-style murder spree was suspect's childhood 'friend,' sister says
The sister of an Arizona woman allegedly killed by a man on the run for murder says the suspect and her sister were childhood friends.
Young Arizona Mom Busted For DUI After Ditching Her Baby At Home In The Middle Of The Day: Report
A mom in Arizona faces charges after police say she ditched her baby to go drinking in the middle of the day, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Mesa, Arizona, stopped Clare Margaret Meacham along a road around 2:30 p.m. after calls of a drunk driver, according to reports.When police stopped Meacham, she told officers that she may have left her baby at home alone.Officers went to her home in east Mesa, Arizona, and could hear a child crying from outside the home, according to arrest records obtained by CBS 5. Police went into the home and got the child.Authorities...
YSL Member Receives Three Life Sentences After Being Named In RICO Case
The young member of Young Thug's YSL crew was convicted of multiple charges.
iheart.com
Criminals: A 31-Year-Old Man Dressed as a Bottle of Fireball Was Arrested!
A 31-year-old man in California named Dominic Salazar was arrested for drunken disorderly conduct early yesterday morning . . . and he was dressed up as a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky at the time. A Thief Missed the Door and Ran Into a Large Glass Window. Running into a...
Tragic update in kids' health battle after their family car smashed into a cement truck killing their mum - as dad confirms two of the children are dealing with horrific permanent injuries
A tragic car accident that killed a mum of six has also left two of her daughters with severe spinal injuries, with one facing a future as a paraplegic. Hannah Louise Fraser, 30, and her six children, aged from 14 months to 14 years old, were in a car crash on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, at about 6.20m last Wednesday.
Schoolgirl, 14, is 'fighting for her life' after she and another girl are hit by London bus and rushed to hospital in horror crash
Two teenage girls have been rushed to hospital, one with 'significant injuries', after a London bus crashed into two pedestrians in a rush hour collision in the north east of the city. Emergency crews including police, ambulance staff and firefighters are at the scene in Stamford Hill, north east London,...
Texts Reveal Horrific New Allegations Against Instagram Model Accused of Murder
Over a year before Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, Christian Obumseli sent her a text message claiming she had stabbed him so badly in the leg that he couldn’t walk.The next day, the 27-year-old Black man sent his girlfriend, an OnlyFans influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, another damning text message alleging that he had been hit in the head so many times during an argument—and with such force—that he felt like he sustained a concussion.Despite these documented instances of the relationship going sideways, the couple stayed together, with Obumseli sometimes even offering an apology—including...
travelnoire.com
Man Pushes Pregnant Wife Off Cliff While Vacationing To Collect Life Insurance
A Turkish man has been convicted of pushing his wife, who was seven months pregnant, off a cliff. According to Fox News, Hakan Aysal, 41, and Semra Aysal, 32, were vacationing in southern Turkey when the crime occurred. Authorities believe Aysal summoned his wife to the edge of the 1,000-foot-high cliff to take a selfie, after which he then pushed her to her death.
Family finds dead woman's belongings and ASHES inside a prop casket they ordered for Halloween
A Maryland family who ordered a prop casket for their spooky Halloween themed-party experienced their own horror when they discovered the dead person's belonging and ashes were still inside their rental coffin. Baltimore resident Brooke Wozniak had ordered the casket from Facebook Marketplace, but was horrified when she learned that...
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
Washington Mom's Muffled Screams Can Be Heard In 911 Call Before Husband Allegedly Tried To Bury Her Alive
Chae An pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder and first-degree domestic violence kidnapping in court, where a 911 call made by his estranged wife was played, Tuesday morning. A Washington mother’s muffled screams can be heard on a harrowing 911 call she made before she was allegedly buried alive...
'Thousands' of corrupt police on our streets: Bombshell report after murder of Sarah Everard reveals even criminals or those with gang links are being allowed to sign up for duty
Thousands of police have criminal records, are linked to gangsters or pose a risk to the public, watchdogs warned yesterday. Analysis of personnel files found it was far too easy for misogynistic, corrupt or predatory officers to join up and stay in uniform. Matt Parr, Inspector of Constabulary, called for...
Man, 60, is knifed to death at FedEx parcel delivery warehouse as police arrest 48-year-old suspect
A 60-year-old man has been knifed to death at a FedEx parcel delivery warehouse today leading to the arrest of a man, 48, on suspicion of murder. Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to the warehouse in Rotherham at around 9.40am this morning to reports that a man had been stabbed.
Dolphin Pod Assists Rescue Team in Recovering Body of Teen
The long search for the body of a South African teen finally came to an end this weekend after authorities found her surrounded by a “mourning” pod of dolphins. The 15-year-old girl allegedly slipped off rocks along the Llandudno beach in Cape town on Friday, Oct. 28, and a rip tide washed her out to sea.
Images released by police after a man allegedly indecently exposed himself to two young girls, 8 and 4, at a shopping centre
Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly exposed himself to at least two children in a shopping centre. The man is alleged to have flashed two girls aged four and eight-years-old on separate occasions in the Harbour Town Shopping Centre at Biggera Waters on the Gold Coast.
