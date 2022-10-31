ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off

A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
BBC

Police investigate alleged killing of grandmother at care home

Police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by a fellow resident at a care home in Bedfordshire. Sheila Hartman, who had dementia, was taken to hospital with head injuries last month - and died the same day. Her son, Richard Uridge, told the BBC...
BBC

Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked

Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
BBC

Man and mother jailed over Mitcham man-on-fire drugs killing

A man has been jailed for nine years for killing a father-to-be whose body was found on fire in south London. Jean Loeike Guei's remains were discovered by a cyclist who spotted flames coming from bushes on Mitcham Common in September 2020. Raphael Kokkinos was convicted at the Old Bailey...
RadarOnline

Young Arizona Mom Busted For DUI After Ditching Her Baby At Home In The Middle Of The Day: Report

A mom in Arizona faces charges after police say she ditched her baby to go drinking in the middle of the day, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Mesa, Arizona, stopped Clare Margaret Meacham along a road around 2:30 p.m. after calls of a drunk driver, according to reports.When police stopped Meacham, she told officers that she may have left her baby at home alone.Officers went to her home in east Mesa, Arizona, and could hear a child crying from outside the home, according to arrest records obtained by CBS 5. Police went into the home and got the child.Authorities...
MESA, AZ
Daily Mail

Tragic update in kids' health battle after their family car smashed into a cement truck killing their mum - as dad confirms two of the children are dealing with horrific permanent injuries

A tragic car accident that killed a mum of six has also left two of her daughters with severe spinal injuries, with one facing a future as a paraplegic. Hannah Louise Fraser, 30, and her six children, aged from 14 months to 14 years old, were in a car crash on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, at about 6.20m last Wednesday.
TheDailyBeast

Texts Reveal Horrific New Allegations Against Instagram Model Accused of Murder

Over a year before Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, Christian Obumseli sent her a text message claiming she had stabbed him so badly in the leg that he couldn’t walk.The next day, the 27-year-old Black man sent his girlfriend, an OnlyFans influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, another damning text message alleging that he had been hit in the head so many times during an argument—and with such force—that he felt like he sustained a concussion.Despite these documented instances of the relationship going sideways, the couple stayed together, with Obumseli sometimes even offering an apology—including...
TEXAS STATE
travelnoire.com

Man Pushes Pregnant Wife Off Cliff While Vacationing To Collect Life Insurance

A Turkish man has been convicted of pushing his wife, who was seven months pregnant, off a cliff. According to Fox News, Hakan Aysal, 41, and Semra Aysal, 32, were vacationing in southern Turkey when the crime occurred. Authorities believe Aysal summoned his wife to the edge of the 1,000-foot-high cliff to take a selfie, after which he then pushed her to her death.
BBC

Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'

The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
Daily Mail

'Thousands' of corrupt police on our streets: Bombshell report after murder of Sarah Everard reveals even criminals or those with gang links are being allowed to sign up for duty

Thousands of police have criminal records, are linked to gangsters or pose a risk to the public, watchdogs warned yesterday. Analysis of personnel files found it was far too easy for misogynistic, corrupt or predatory officers to join up and stay in uniform. Matt Parr, Inspector of Constabulary, called for...
Outsider.com

Dolphin Pod Assists Rescue Team in Recovering Body of Teen

The long search for the body of a South African teen finally came to an end this weekend after authorities found her surrounded by a “mourning” pod of dolphins. The 15-year-old girl allegedly slipped off rocks along the Llandudno beach in Cape town on Friday, Oct. 28, and a rip tide washed her out to sea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy