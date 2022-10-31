ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Rams Rival Could Be In on Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

The rumors about Odell Beckham Jr. and where he will land have concentrated on a few teams. He could go to the AFC contending Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs — who may have moved money around to get him – or the wide receiver-needy Green Bay Packers. Beckham could also return to the Los Angeles Rams to help with his former team’s Super Bowl defense. However, after (most) of Week 8 shook out, NFL insider Adam Schefter made the surprising theory that the Rams’ NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers , could be in on the talented wideout, which could shift the balance of power in the division.

The 49ers might be a surprise Odell Beckham Jr. destination

The 49ers are fresh off a major trade for Christian McCaffrey , but the 4-4 Niners might not be done bringing in talent yet.

While we know the Rams want Odell Beckham Jr. back — and, why wouldn’t they? He helped them win a Super Bowl last season.

However, Sean McVay and company might have competition with their biggest rival.

On the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, the host asked NFL insider Adam Schefter if he thinks the 49ers are competing with the Rams for Beckham’s signature as he recovers from his Super Bowl knee injury.

“I’ve wondered that. If they keep winning, why would they not look at him? They were interested in him last year. I think he’d like to be in LA. But look, [the 49ers] surely could use another wide receiver. They’ve had a lot of injuries,” Shefter noted. “To me, that’s an intriguing match, and we’ll find out whether the two sides both feel the same way that we all do.”

If the Niners are indeed in on Beckham, it would just be the latest player the two NFC West opponents fight over, as McVay and Kyle Shanahan fight for division supremacy in their personal rivalry.

The Rams and 49ers are competing for every player

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oEvc_0itZLHFb00
Odell Beckham Jr. and Sean McVay | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

RELATED: NFL Insider Jonathan Jones Predicts Rams ‘Will Make a Trade’ After Missing out on Christian McCaffrey

Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan going head-to-head on the field is one thing. The two coaches and their respective general managers (Les Snead for the 49ers and John Lynch for the Rams) also battle it out in the front office in what has become the biggest arms race in the NFL.

McVay and Shanahan go way back. The former started his NFL coaching career in earnest under Kyle’s father, Mike Shanahan, in Washington as an assistant tight ends coach under Kyle as the offensive coordinator.

Now that they go against each other twice a year in the division, the competition between the two has become fierce.

Two offseasons ago, McVay beat Shanahan out for Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford by staying at the right hotel in Cabo, Mexico . This year, the 49ers got Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers because they added a fourth-round pick to the deal, which the Rams didn’t have.

Now, the competition is heating up around Odell Beckham Jr., and if the 49ers get him, it will be a massive blow for LA.

McVay is 4-9 against Kyle Shanahan in his career but has gotten the better of him with Stafford and by getting a Super Bowl. However, if the 49ers sign Odell Beckham Jr., the Niners coach may be on his way to a Super Bowl of his own.

