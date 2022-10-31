13-year-old boy at John Knight Middle School in Dixon found with pistol in his backpack

CBS13 News AM News Update - 10/31/22 03:24

DIXON – A 13-year-old student at a Dixon middle school has been arrested after he was found with a gun in his backpack.

Dixon police say, late Monday morning, they got a report about a student with a weapon at John Knight Middle School. Both a school resource officer and police responded to the scene and the school was placed on lockdown.

Officers say they found that the student had a semi-automatic pistol in his backpack. Magazines were also inside.

The student has since been arrested and is facing a slew of charges, including possession of a firearm in a school zone and being a minor in possession of a concealable firearm, both felonies. He has been booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall.

Police say they're still looking into how the student got ahold of the weapon and magazines.