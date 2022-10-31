Selena Gomez may not be able to carry children in the future due to her bipolar disorder medications. “That’s a very big, big present thing in my life,” the actress, 30, told Rolling Stone for her December 2022 cover story, published Thursday. “However I’m meant to have them, I will.” Gomez was prescribed many medications after a 2018 psychosis episode and bipolar disorder diagnosis, but her psychiatrist pulled her off all but two. “I had to detox, essentially, from the medications I was on,” the “Same Old Love” singer recalled to the magazine. “I had to learn how to remember certain words. I would...

19 MINUTES AGO