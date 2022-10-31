Read full article on original website
Jim Ross Shares Some Bad News About His Health
Jim Ross is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself as a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. He also shared some bad news regarding his health. The WWE Hall...
‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Creator Denies Rumor That WWE Pressured Them To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring is one of the more popular and controversial documentaries to focus on major moments in pro wrestling history. The topics usually fuel debates among fans, pundits, and talent that was involved with the parties. Rumors that WWE forced Vice TV to cancel the series after the third season surfaces, but that’s not the case.
Becky Lynch’s American Accent Goes Viral In Resurfaced Clip
Becky Lynch remains one of the top attractions on WWE television, even when she’s out of action. She truly became a massive star in a matter of years and even now, her demand isn’t any less. Lynch’s American accent also went viral recently, proving that the internet will find anything and make it viral.
WWE NXT Releases Five Wrestlers From Contracts
WWE recently underwent another mass purge of NXT talent. The NXT releases are presently underway and we now have a list of talents who are no longer with WWE. PW Insider recently provided the list of talents who are no longer with WWE. Bodhi Hayward stood out in those vignettes with his facial reactions. He was most recently seen in Andre Chase University. He was reportedly cut from TV because of the plot that Duke Hudson had killed him.
Mandy Rose Is On Her Way To One-Year WWE NXT Women’s Title Celebration
Mandy Rose loves posting thirst traps often, but she is well known for much more than just that. Mandy’s return to NXT proved to be the best move of her career. The Toxic Attraction star is currently on a record-breaking reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. For a...
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
Cassie Lee & Shawn Spears’ Baby Name Revealed
Cassie Lee made a name for herself in WWE, during which she was known as Peyton Royce. She eventually went to Impact Wrestling and saw success there before leaving pro wrestling entirely for now. Fans have been waiting for more news regarding her and Shawn Spears’ upcoming son, and now they have finally revealed their son’s name.
AEW Takes Major Shot At DX Raw Reunion During Dynamite This Week
WWE had made special arrangements for Billy Gunn to appear during the D-Generation X reunion segment on the October 10th, 2022, edition of RAW, but Daddy Ass couldn’t join his friends on the red brand. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a Billy Gunn Birthday Bash segment with The...
Anoa’i Family Member Warns Bloodline Against Trusting Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is an Honorary Member of the Bloodline, and fans are here for it. That being said, not everyone trusts the Underdog From The Underground. Legendary Anoa’i Family member Samu has watched from a distance while his family members have ruled WWE television for the past two years. He has stated that Reigns, The Usos, and most recently added Bloodline member Solo Sikoa have impressed him but he cannot say the same for Sami Zayn.
What Happened With Tony Khan After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
Tony Khan’s passion for wrestling needs no introduction. Khan comes across as an energetic and lively person in most public appearances as well. The AEW head honcho appeared after Dynamite this week, but things didn’t go as he thought they would. According to PW Insider, Khan appeared after...
Raven Claims He Won WWE Hardcore Titles 39 Times
Raven established an enormous reputation after winning the WWE Hardcore Championship in 2000. Raven immediately went for the winning record. The amount of times Raven held that title is a matter of debate, but he set the record straight. WWE has seen many championships come and go. The Hardcore Championship,...
John Laurinaitis Threatened To Fire Ex WWE Champion For Wearing Sweatpants
When John Laurinaitis was Head of Talent Relations at WWE, he made a lot of enemies in the locker room due to his controversial methods. Now an allegation has surfaced about Johnny Ace threatening to fire a former tag champion for wearing sweatpants. Speaking to Story Time with Dutch Mantell,...
Paul Wight Didn’t Like ‘The Big Show’ Name When Vince McMahon First Pitched It
Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show during his time in Vince McMahon’s former company. He spent more than twenty years in WWE before he decided to leave the company and take his skills elsewhere. Wight eventually made his way to AEW, much to the surprise of the pro wrestling world.
WWE Placing Restrictions On Shinsuke Nakamura vs Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura became a household name in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He is also set to face another Japanese legend in The Great Muta’s final singles match. However, WWE is placing restrictions on the match as well.
Roman Reigns & Ronda Rousey Advertised For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns has been a staple of WWE television since his return back in 2020. He has ruled over Friday Night Smackdown with an iron fist and fans can’t have enough of him. Now he is being advertised for a future episode of Smackdown as well. Ronda Rousey is...
Mike Bennett Blasts Kane For Opposing All-Age Drag Shows
WWE Hall of Famer Kane remains one of the most iconic pro wrestlers in the history of the business. As a WWE superstar who later became a mayor, he often gets attention for a lot of things. The Devil’s Favorite Demon was also blasted by Mike Bennett for his recent comments.
AEW Teases The Elite’s Return With Another Video During Dynamite This Week
The Elite were stripped of the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship following a brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were accused of villainizing Punk after the brawl as well. Tonight, the trio got another vignette during Dynamite. AEW teased The Elite’s return...
Bodhi Hayward Was ‘A Handful’ To Work With Before His WWE NXT Release
Bodhi Hayward, the first ever-recipient of a scholarship to the Chase University, was set to make waves across NXT 2.0 and NXT Level Up under the tutelage of Andre Chase. This is why the abrupt release of Hayward from WWE came as a surprise. It seems that there is more to this story.
Jeff Jarrett Set To Help AEW With Possible House Show Plans
Fans were shocked to see Jeff Jarrett’s debut on the November 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite, along with his signature guitar. What was even more shocking was when Tony Khan announced him as the new Director of Business Development in a tweet hours later. It seems there’s an update on Jarrett’s Backstage Role in AEW.
The Miz Furious After Roman Reigns Sucker Punched Him On WWE RAW
The Miz is certainly the most established and decorated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. In addition to winning several championships in the company, The Miz also has his own reality show and acted in movies. Be that as it may, he is still furious over how Roman Reigns treated him on RAW this week.
