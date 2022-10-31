Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
ringsidenews.com
Call For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley To Have A Legit MMA Fight
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most highly accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has squared off against the best of the best the pro wrestling world ahs to offer as well. A former WWE writer also wanted him and Bobby Lashley to have an MMA fight.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Shares Some Bad News About His Health
Jim Ross is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself as a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. He also shared some bad news regarding his health. The WWE Hall...
ringsidenews.com
Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop
Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Voices Concern After iPhone Delivery Doesn’t Go As Planned
Kayla Braxton is one of the best personalities WWE has to offer. She is often known for speaking her mind when she fires back at online trolls. Braxton isn’t one to take anything lightly, even if it is a logistical issue. Kayla Braxton recently suffered an issue regarding the...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
ringsidenews.com
The Miz Furious After Roman Reigns Sucker Punched Him On WWE RAW
The Miz is certainly the most established and decorated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. In addition to winning several championships in the company, The Miz also has his own reality show and acted in movies. Be that as it may, he is still furious over how Roman Reigns treated him on RAW this week.
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Investigation Into Vince McMahon Hush Money Scandal Cost Nearly $20 Million
Vince McMahon made several headlines back in June after it was revealed that he secretly paid $3 million as a hush money deal to a departing WWE employee. McMahon was under investigation right after this, and he had to retire. Now the investigation has concluded, and the company has 100% confirmed this.
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Bobby Lashley Will Be Fed To Roman Reigns After Brock Lesnar Match
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his shocking return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline has been ruling Friday Night Smackdown with an iron fist, and that’s not changing anytime soon. In fact, some believe that Bobby Lashley will be fed to Reigns next year.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch’s American Accent Goes Viral In Resurfaced Clip
Becky Lynch remains one of the top attractions on WWE television, even when she’s out of action. She truly became a massive star in a matter of years and even now, her demand isn’t any less. Lynch’s American accent also went viral recently, proving that the internet will find anything and make it viral.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Takes Major Shot At DX Raw Reunion During Dynamite This Week
WWE had made special arrangements for Billy Gunn to appear during the D-Generation X reunion segment on the October 10th, 2022, edition of RAW, but Daddy Ass couldn’t join his friends on the red brand. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a Billy Gunn Birthday Bash segment with The...
ringsidenews.com
‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Creator Denies Rumor That WWE Pressured Them To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring is one of the more popular and controversial documentaries to focus on major moments in pro wrestling history. The topics usually fuel debates among fans, pundits, and talent that was involved with the parties. Rumors that WWE forced Vice TV to cancel the series after the third season surfaces, but that’s not the case.
ringsidenews.com
WWE NXT Releases Five Wrestlers From Contracts
WWE recently underwent another mass purge of NXT talent. The NXT releases are presently underway and we now have a list of talents who are no longer with WWE. PW Insider recently provided the list of talents who are no longer with WWE. Bodhi Hayward stood out in those vignettes with his facial reactions. He was most recently seen in Andre Chase University. He was reportedly cut from TV because of the plot that Duke Hudson had killed him.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Tony Khan After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
Tony Khan’s passion for wrestling needs no introduction. Khan comes across as an energetic and lively person in most public appearances as well. The AEW head honcho appeared after Dynamite this week, but things didn’t go as he thought they would. According to PW Insider, Khan appeared after...
ringsidenews.com
ODB Claims Someone Turned Down Offer For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE kicked off the year in a huge way as they essentially opened up The Forbidden Door by allowing Mickie James to compete in the Royal Rumble. At the time, she was the Knockouts Champion and part of Impact Wrestling. Someone also seemingly blocked ODB from competing in the Royal Rumble as well.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Is On Her Way To One-Year WWE NXT Women’s Title Celebration
Mandy Rose loves posting thirst traps often, but she is well known for much more than just that. Mandy’s return to NXT proved to be the best move of her career. The Toxic Attraction star is currently on a record-breaking reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. For a...
ringsidenews.com
Colt Cabana Returns To Answer ROH World Title Open Challenge During AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho issued an open challenge for his ROH World Championship during a previous episode of AEW Dynamite. The Ocho said he’ll take on any former ROH Champion. Tonight, an unexpected opponent answered the challenge. Chris Jericho appeared during Dynamite tonight to put his ROH World Championship on the...
ringsidenews.com
Jake Paul Confirmed For WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul is just a couple of days away from the biggest pro wrestling match of his career as he looks to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Fans are excited about the match as well. It’s now confirmed that Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, will also be at the event.
ringsidenews.com
Anoa’i Family Member Warns Bloodline Against Trusting Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is an Honorary Member of the Bloodline, and fans are here for it. That being said, not everyone trusts the Underdog From The Underground. Legendary Anoa’i Family member Samu has watched from a distance while his family members have ruled WWE television for the past two years. He has stated that Reigns, The Usos, and most recently added Bloodline member Solo Sikoa have impressed him but he cannot say the same for Sami Zayn.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Compared To The Rock After Recent Promo
Roman Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with as the Undisputed Universal Champion since he made his comeback back in 2020. He continues to be a dominant presence on WWE programming. His mic skills continue to improve over time. In fact, his most recent promo drew comparisons with The Rock.
Comments / 0