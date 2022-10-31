Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
Vince McMahon Agrees To Cover Costs Of WWE’s Hush Money Investigation
The pro wrestling world was shocked to learn of Vince McMahon’s affair involving a former employee. It was also reported that Vince McMahon paid $12 million to four women over a 16-year period to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. He continued paying through that hush money investigation.
WWE Blasted For Botching Rhea Ripley’s Booking On RAW
Rhea Ripley certainly put in a lot of work in order to become one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. Her efforts were fruitful, because she is already a multi-time champion in the company. WWE was also blasted for how they booked Ripley on RAW this week.
Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop
Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...
Logan Paul May Have Steel Screws In His Hands
Logan Paul astounded fans with his impressive athleticism during his SummerSlam match against The Miz. Many people praised The Maverick for his dedication to professional wrestling as well. It turns out that his punch might pack a lot of heat in the squared circle as well. Paul’s ‘one lucky shot’...
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
Jim Ross Shares Some Bad News About His Health
Jim Ross is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself as a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. He also shared some bad news regarding his health. The WWE Hall...
Brock Lesnar Hit Adam Pearce With An F5 During WWE RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most dominant and imposing figures in the pro wrestling world. Lesnar’s accolades speak for themselves, and he is known to cause chaos whenever he’s near a ring. He once again hit the F5 on Adam Pearce as well. Chaos ensued on...
Kayla Braxton Voices Concern After iPhone Delivery Doesn’t Go As Planned
Kayla Braxton is one of the best personalities WWE has to offer. She is often known for speaking her mind when she fires back at online trolls. Braxton isn’t one to take anything lightly, even if it is a logistical issue. Kayla Braxton recently suffered an issue regarding the...
Becky Lynch’s American Accent Goes Viral In Resurfaced Clip
Becky Lynch remains one of the top attractions on WWE television, even when she’s out of action. She truly became a massive star in a matter of years and even now, her demand isn’t any less. Lynch’s American accent also went viral recently, proving that the internet will find anything and make it viral.
‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Creator Denies Rumor That WWE Pressured Them To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring is one of the more popular and controversial documentaries to focus on major moments in pro wrestling history. The topics usually fuel debates among fans, pundits, and talent that was involved with the parties. Rumors that WWE forced Vice TV to cancel the series after the third season surfaces, but that’s not the case.
Call For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley To Have A Legit MMA Fight
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most highly accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has squared off against the best of the best the pro wrestling world ahs to offer as well. A former WWE writer also wanted him and Bobby Lashley to have an MMA fight.
The Miz Furious After Roman Reigns Sucker Punched Him On WWE RAW
The Miz is certainly the most established and decorated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. In addition to winning several championships in the company, The Miz also has his own reality show and acted in movies. Be that as it may, he is still furious over how Roman Reigns treated him on RAW this week.
Anoa’i Family Member Warns Bloodline Against Trusting Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is an Honorary Member of the Bloodline, and fans are here for it. That being said, not everyone trusts the Underdog From The Underground. Legendary Anoa’i Family member Samu has watched from a distance while his family members have ruled WWE television for the past two years. He has stated that Reigns, The Usos, and most recently added Bloodline member Solo Sikoa have impressed him but he cannot say the same for Sami Zayn.
WWE NXT Releases Five Wrestlers From Contracts
WWE recently underwent another mass purge of NXT talent. The NXT releases are presently underway and we now have a list of talents who are no longer with WWE. PW Insider recently provided the list of talents who are no longer with WWE. Bodhi Hayward stood out in those vignettes with his facial reactions. He was most recently seen in Andre Chase University. He was reportedly cut from TV because of the plot that Duke Hudson had killed him.
Cassie Lee & Shawn Spears’ Baby Name Revealed
Cassie Lee made a name for herself in WWE, during which she was known as Peyton Royce. She eventually went to Impact Wrestling and saw success there before leaving pro wrestling entirely for now. Fans have been waiting for more news regarding her and Shawn Spears’ upcoming son, and now they have finally revealed their son’s name.
AEW Takes Major Shot At DX Raw Reunion During Dynamite This Week
WWE had made special arrangements for Billy Gunn to appear during the D-Generation X reunion segment on the October 10th, 2022, edition of RAW, but Daddy Ass couldn’t join his friends on the red brand. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a Billy Gunn Birthday Bash segment with The...
What Happened With Tony Khan After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
Tony Khan’s passion for wrestling needs no introduction. Khan comes across as an energetic and lively person in most public appearances as well. The AEW head honcho appeared after Dynamite this week, but things didn’t go as he thought they would. According to PW Insider, Khan appeared after...
Mike Bennett Blasts Kane For Opposing All-Age Drag Shows
WWE Hall of Famer Kane remains one of the most iconic pro wrestlers in the history of the business. As a WWE superstar who later became a mayor, he often gets attention for a lot of things. The Devil’s Favorite Demon was also blasted by Mike Bennett for his recent comments.
Huge Title Match Announced For Next Week’s RAW
The November 7th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW is set to take place from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The Mohegan Sun Arena will host the show, and it will be the first RAW to be held in the area in over five years. Therefore, a huge title match was announced for the fans in attendance.
