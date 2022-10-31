Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bbbtv12.com
Large Brush and Forest Fire in Roane County
Crews from the Tennessee Division of Forestry have been on the scene of a large wildfire on Rockwood Mountain on Walden’s Ridge west of Harriman since last night. The woods and brush fire from this past weekend on Walden’s ridge, above Interstate 40, between Rockwood and Harriman, rekindled Wednesday sending forestry officials back to the scene to help get fire lines cut around it. West Roane County Fire officials were first at the scene last night to check it out but realized that the fire was out of their hands due to it being up on the ridge and spraying of water was just impossible from the interstate.
Wildfire near Duff burns at least 65 acres
The fire in Campbell County is under control, according to dispatchers.
bbbtv12.com
Iris Marine, 96, Kingston
Mrs. Iris Marine, age 96, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the NHC Healthcare Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born May 24, 1926, in Calderwood, (Blount County), Tennessee. Mrs. Marine was a longtime member and church organist of the Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood. She also enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Tri-City Bowling League in Midtown (Harriman). She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan Hughes and Lyda Elizabeth Steele Hughes; husband, Mayford Marine; and brother, Jarvis Hughes.
Tanger Outlets Sevierville Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Sevierville is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle Outfitters, Columbia Factory Store and Bath & Body Works– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Morristown, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sevier County High School football team will have a game with Morristown-Hamblen High School West on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WYSH AM 1380
UCOR: Transition at TWPC in OR is complete
(UCOR press release) Environmental Management contractor UCOR last week assumed responsibility of the Transuranic Waste Processing Center (TWPC) and waste processing operations at Oak Ridge. EM’s contract with the previous contractor operating the facility, North Wind Solutions, expired Oct. 26. “We completed a pretty intensive 60-day transition, but now...
Adoptions urgently needed to curb overpopulation at Monroe County Animal Shelter
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The staff at the Monroe County Animal Shelter is very busy. Like hundreds of shelters across the country, Monroe County’s is over capacity and currently, more than 200 animals are on the intake waitlist. But hope is high a new animal shelter in Monroe County could help resolve a number of […]
thesmokies.com
9 restaurants with live music in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge
In the days before we carried entertainment centers in our pockets and went home to massive home screens with surround sound and 4K clarity, entertainment was what you made of it. My nanny, for instance, was born in the 1920s and grew up one of eight children. I’ve mentioned that...
bbbtv12.com
Carolyn McDaniel, Clinton
Carolyn McDaniel, age 75 of Clinton, Tn. passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tn. Carolyn was the daughter of the late Thomas Boyd Humphreys and Mayme Sue Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years and the love of her life Sammy H. McDaniel, Sr. Carolyn was a member of 411 Baptist Church. She retired as the Officer Manager, Food Service for the Anderson County School System.
WATE
New vintage store takes you back in time
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Take a blast to the past with a new storefront. Mood Ring Vintage is your one-stop-shop to find all of your favorite items from the past. They carry furniture, clothing, home décor, books, movies, and even board games. On Friday, November 4 they will...
WATE
Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
KFD: No injuries reported after fire at Summit Towers apartment building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to a fire alarm and sprinkler system activation at Summit Towers Apartment Thursday afternoon. The apartment houses seniors and people with special needs. When they arrived, they said the sprinkler system was activated and the fire had been contained...
wvlt.tv
Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
Shadrack’s says final season underway at Smokies Stadium, new show opening soon
Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland and Soaky Mountain Waterpark are teaming up in Sevierville this holiday season for a whole new Christmas lights experience for visitors.
wvlt.tv
SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s newest attraction is set to open on Friday. The SkyLand Ranch is located just across the street from Tanger Outlet mall and offers a new interactive experience in the theme of a ranch. The theme song, “Welcome to SkyLand Ranch,” is all about life...
bbbtv12.com
County Contributes to Kingston Ladd Park $175,000
In a gathering at Ladd Park in Kingston last week to obtain land for future expansion of the park. The City of Kingston would like to thank the Roane County Commission, former County Executive Ron Woody, and current County Executive Wade Creswell for their support of the county’s contribution of $175,000 in ARPA funding to go toward the purchase of property to expand the footprint of Ladd Park. In a statement after the Check presentation seen here last Thursday, Kingston Officials state as they move forward with efforts to improve the park and bring more tourism dollars into Kingston and Roane County through the recruitment of nationally recognized fishing tournaments, such as the 2023 Bassmaster Open, scheduled for next September, this type of collaboration shows what can happen when people work together.
knoxplanning.org
Knox County 2020 Center of Population
Every ten years, when the U.S. Census of Population and Housing is completed, the Census Bureau reports on geographic centers of population. A center of population is the mean center of gravity, or, more simply, the point at which an imaginary map would balance perfectly if everyone weighed the same and were placed on the map exactly where they live. Measuring the center of population helps show general migration patterns and illustrates trends in investments and economic shifts over time.
Cash vs. card: How close is Knoxville to a cashless society?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From business owners to consumers, everyone has their preferred way of payment, but it made us wonder, “how do people in Knoxville like to pay?” Wednesday, WATE spent time at the Market Square Farmers’ Market to learn what consumers and business owners are experiencing. “We take credit cards, we do Venmo, […]
Union County Schools closing until Wednesday due to illness
Union County Schools are closed through Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness, according to the Union County High School Facebook page.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best spots around the country to grab a delicious quick bite to eat.
Comments / 0