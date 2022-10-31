In a gathering at Ladd Park in Kingston last week to obtain land for future expansion of the park. The City of Kingston would like to thank the Roane County Commission, former County Executive Ron Woody, and current County Executive Wade Creswell for their support of the county’s contribution of $175,000 in ARPA funding to go toward the purchase of property to expand the footprint of Ladd Park. In a statement after the Check presentation seen here last Thursday, Kingston Officials state as they move forward with efforts to improve the park and bring more tourism dollars into Kingston and Roane County through the recruitment of nationally recognized fishing tournaments, such as the 2023 Bassmaster Open, scheduled for next September, this type of collaboration shows what can happen when people work together.

