ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBW-TV

Spooky 8-3 win for the Sabres at home on Halloween night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There was so much good chaos happening for the Sabres on Halloween night as they hosted the Detroit Red Wings. Tage Thompson had a career-high six points, notching three goals and three assists. Jack Quinn knocked in his first goal of the season and Jeff...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Bruins, Penguins Unveil Logos For 2023 Winter Classic

In two months, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will take the ice at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic. And with the seismic event comes special logos for each team to commemorate that day. The emblems the Bruins and Penguins will sport for the outdoor contest at the historic baseball stadium were revealed Tuesday and have a throwback feel to them. You can check out the Bruins’ logo here:
BOSTON, MA
NBC Chicago

Why Blackhawks Might Have to Sign Goaltender With Alex Stalock Out

Why Hawks might have to sign goalie with Stalock out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks placed goaltender Alex Stalock in concussion protocol after he left Tuesday's game in the opening minutes of the first period following a violent collision with New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas. Stalock...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Blackhawks take losing streak into home matchup against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (6-6-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop their four-game slide when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in home...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Sign Dylan Wells Amidst Goalie Injury Pinch

The Chicago Blackhawks are dipping into organizational depth as goalie injuries pile up. Dylan Wells signed a two-way contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday, the team announced. Wells began the season on an AHL contract with the Rockford IceHogs. He has a 1-1-0 record, 4.27 GAA, and 0.862 save percentage...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal.Kaprizov's second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Calgary

An impressive rally on the road brings Kraken first win over Flames. When October came to an end, the NHL reported that 48-percent of all games involved a comeback win and that 17-percent of all games involved a comeback win after trailing by multiple goals. Tonight, the Kraken joined that club. They battled back from both a one and two-goal deficit to win their first game against divisional rival, Calgary. The Kraken held serve in the opening period, and even scored first, but the Flames were aggressive both on the forecheck on off the rush in the second period and two minutes into the third, it was 4-2 Calgary. But Seattle battled back. The power play ultimately found its way and the penalty kill was perfect in 7:54 of short-handed play.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday

PREGAME EVENT - PURPLE CARPET. The evening kicks off with the team's annual Purple Carpet event starting at 5:30 p.m. in the United Center Atrium. The Purple Carpet will honor fans who are currently battling cancer, in remission or walking in memory of a loved one who was lost to the disease, and the Blackhawks invite fans attending Thursday's game to come early to cheer on the honorees.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Wings Should Consider Calling Up Edvinsson

Coming off of a stinging 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres, attention has been drawn to the Detroit Red Wings’ defense. The Red Wings have given up the ninth-most goals in the NHL (32), though their recent loss heavily inflated that total. Prior to that game, Detroit held an oftentimes explosive Minnesota Wild offense to just a single goal in what was a 2-1 victory. Under new head coach Derek Lalonde, the Red Wings have shown some progress in their defensive game, but they are still far too inconsistent to be able to hang with the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy