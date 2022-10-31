Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
Spooky 8-3 win for the Sabres at home on Halloween night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There was so much good chaos happening for the Sabres on Halloween night as they hosted the Detroit Red Wings. Tage Thompson had a career-high six points, notching three goals and three assists. Jack Quinn knocked in his first goal of the season and Jeff...
Marc-André Fleury Mocks Hawks' Toews and Kane After Shootout Saves
Fleury mocks Toews, Kane after shootout saves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Marc-André Fleury got his laughs in during the Wild-Blackhawks shootout on Sunday, ending in a Blackhawks' loss. The game went directly to overtime, but no dice. The 3-3 tied contest was forced into a shootout at...
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Logos For 2023 Winter Classic
In two months, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will take the ice at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic. And with the seismic event comes special logos for each team to commemorate that day. The emblems the Bruins and Penguins will sport for the outdoor contest at the historic baseball stadium were revealed Tuesday and have a throwback feel to them. You can check out the Bruins’ logo here:
Yardbarker
Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres prediction, pick, odds for Monday night: Big guns warming up
The Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings have opened the season well despite slow starts from two of the game's rising stars. However, the Sabres' Tage Thompson and Lucas Raymond of the Red Wings both look to build on a much-needed strong performance when the teams meet Monday night in Buffalo.
Why Blackhawks Might Have to Sign Goaltender With Alex Stalock Out
Why Hawks might have to sign goalie with Stalock out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks placed goaltender Alex Stalock in concussion protocol after he left Tuesday's game in the opening minutes of the first period following a violent collision with New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas. Stalock...
Dylan Wells' ‘Whirlwind' of a Journey to Signing NHL Contract With Blackhawks
Wells' 'whirlwind' of a journey to signing Hawks contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have been hit with the injury bug so far this season, but no position in the organization has had its depth tested more than the goaltending. In the fourth game of the season,...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take losing streak into home matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (6-6-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop their four-game slide when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in home...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Sign Dylan Wells Amidst Goalie Injury Pinch
The Chicago Blackhawks are dipping into organizational depth as goalie injuries pile up. Dylan Wells signed a two-way contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday, the team announced. Wells began the season on an AHL contract with the Rockford IceHogs. He has a 1-1-0 record, 4.27 GAA, and 0.862 save percentage...
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal.Kaprizov's second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Calgary
An impressive rally on the road brings Kraken first win over Flames. When October came to an end, the NHL reported that 48-percent of all games involved a comeback win and that 17-percent of all games involved a comeback win after trailing by multiple goals. Tonight, the Kraken joined that club. They battled back from both a one and two-goal deficit to win their first game against divisional rival, Calgary. The Kraken held serve in the opening period, and even scored first, but the Flames were aggressive both on the forecheck on off the rush in the second period and two minutes into the third, it was 4-2 Calgary. But Seattle battled back. The power play ultimately found its way and the penalty kill was perfect in 7:54 of short-handed play.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday
PREGAME EVENT - PURPLE CARPET. The evening kicks off with the team's annual Purple Carpet event starting at 5:30 p.m. in the United Center Atrium. The Purple Carpet will honor fans who are currently battling cancer, in remission or walking in memory of a loved one who was lost to the disease, and the Blackhawks invite fans attending Thursday's game to come early to cheer on the honorees.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Should Consider Calling Up Edvinsson
Coming off of a stinging 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres, attention has been drawn to the Detroit Red Wings’ defense. The Red Wings have given up the ninth-most goals in the NHL (32), though their recent loss heavily inflated that total. Prior to that game, Detroit held an oftentimes explosive Minnesota Wild offense to just a single goal in what was a 2-1 victory. Under new head coach Derek Lalonde, the Red Wings have shown some progress in their defensive game, but they are still far too inconsistent to be able to hang with the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
FOX Sports
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
