Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Shares Some Bad News About His Health
Jim Ross is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself as a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. He also shared some bad news regarding his health. The WWE Hall...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Blasted For Botching Rhea Ripley’s Booking On RAW
Rhea Ripley certainly put in a lot of work in order to become one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. Her efforts were fruitful, because she is already a multi-time champion in the company. WWE was also blasted for how they booked Ripley on RAW this week.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Claps Back At Filthy Fan Request During WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley has a lot of fans, and she enjoys interacting with some of them. Of course, sometimes those fans can go over the line a bit. Rhea Ripley competed in a six-person tag team bout on a WWE live event in Mexico on October 30th against the trio of AJ Styles, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rey Mysterio along with her Judgment Day teammates Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The Judgment Day lost the match that night, though.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Hit Adam Pearce With An F5 During WWE RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most dominant and imposing figures in the pro wrestling world. Lesnar’s accolades speak for themselves, and he is known to cause chaos whenever he’s near a ring. He once again hit the F5 on Adam Pearce as well. Chaos ensued on...
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch’s American Accent Goes Viral In Resurfaced Clip
Becky Lynch remains one of the top attractions on WWE television, even when she’s out of action. She truly became a massive star in a matter of years and even now, her demand isn’t any less. Lynch’s American accent also went viral recently, proving that the internet will find anything and make it viral.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Agrees To Cover Costs Of WWE’s Hush Money Investigation
The pro wrestling world was shocked to learn of Vince McMahon’s affair involving a former employee. It was also reported that Vince McMahon paid $12 million to four women over a 16-year period to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. He continued paying through that hush money investigation.
ringsidenews.com
Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop
Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul May Have Steel Screws In His Hands
Logan Paul astounded fans with his impressive athleticism during his SummerSlam match against The Miz. Many people praised The Maverick for his dedication to professional wrestling as well. It turns out that his punch might pack a lot of heat in the squared circle as well. Paul’s ‘one lucky shot’...
ringsidenews.com
‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Creator Denies Rumor That WWE Pressured Them To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring is one of the more popular and controversial documentaries to focus on major moments in pro wrestling history. The topics usually fuel debates among fans, pundits, and talent that was involved with the parties. Rumors that WWE forced Vice TV to cancel the series after the third season surfaces, but that’s not the case.
ringsidenews.com
Anoa’i Family Member Warns Bloodline Against Trusting Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is an Honorary Member of the Bloodline, and fans are here for it. That being said, not everyone trusts the Underdog From The Underground. Legendary Anoa’i Family member Samu has watched from a distance while his family members have ruled WWE television for the past two years. He has stated that Reigns, The Usos, and most recently added Bloodline member Solo Sikoa have impressed him but he cannot say the same for Sami Zayn.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Tony Khan After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
Tony Khan’s passion for wrestling needs no introduction. Khan comes across as an energetic and lively person in most public appearances as well. The AEW head honcho appeared after Dynamite this week, but things didn’t go as he thought they would. According to PW Insider, Khan appeared after...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Is On Her Way To One-Year WWE NXT Women’s Title Celebration
Mandy Rose loves posting thirst traps often, but she is well known for much more than just that. Mandy’s return to NXT proved to be the best move of her career. The Toxic Attraction star is currently on a record-breaking reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. For a...
ringsidenews.com
Cassie Lee & Shawn Spears’ Baby Name Revealed
Cassie Lee made a name for herself in WWE, during which she was known as Peyton Royce. She eventually went to Impact Wrestling and saw success there before leaving pro wrestling entirely for now. Fans have been waiting for more news regarding her and Shawn Spears’ upcoming son, and now they have finally revealed their son’s name.
ringsidenews.com
Huge Title Match Announced For Next Week’s RAW
The November 7th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW is set to take place from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The Mohegan Sun Arena will host the show, and it will be the first RAW to be held in the area in over five years. Therefore, a huge title match was announced for the fans in attendance.
ringsidenews.com
Colt Cabana Returns To Answer ROH World Title Open Challenge During AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho issued an open challenge for his ROH World Championship during a previous episode of AEW Dynamite. The Ocho said he’ll take on any former ROH Champion. Tonight, an unexpected opponent answered the challenge. Chris Jericho appeared during Dynamite tonight to put his ROH World Championship on the...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Reached Out To NOAH About Shinsuke Nakamura vs Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura got the opportunity to compete outside WWE for one match. In a very big surprise, Triple H approved it, so Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta on January 1st. The star called being allowed to participate in the match “a miracle.” The two will face off against each other at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year event, but what does AEW think of the matter?
ringsidenews.com
Full Projected ‘AEW Full Gear’ Card Revealed
AEW has always strived to improve their product and become an alternative to WWE and for the most part, the company has done exactly that. Their next pay-per-view is Full Gear and naturally, they are planning many matches for the card. AEW Full Gear will be going down on November...
ringsidenews.com
Katsuyori Shibata Wants Two Specific Matches In AEW
Katsuyori Shibata was putting on incredible performances until he was injured during his critically acclaimed match against Kazuchika Okada at the NJPW’s Sakura Genesis event in 2017. The injury was caused by Shibata’s repeated headbutts, and that caused Shibata to also experience some paralysis on the right side of his body. It was thought that he would never wrestle again, but the New Japan star appeared on AEW Dynamite last night and shocked the pro wrestling world. Shibata appears to be looking forward to more matches, and he has a couple in mind.
ringsidenews.com
Colt Cabana’s AEW Dynamite Appearance Was A One-Off Deal
Chris Jericho issued an open challenge for his ROH World Championship during a previous episode of AEW Dynamite. The open challenge took place on this week’s AEW Dynamite and his opponent was none other than Colt Cabana. Now it seems his appearance was not a permanent one. Colt Cabana’s...
Comments / 0