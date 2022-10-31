ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore hit the polls early

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
While election day is just over a week away, Democratic candidate for governor Wes Moore got his vote in early.

Moore and his family went to Edmondson Westside in Baltimore to cast their ballot and encourage everyone to make sure their voice is heard.

"Now it's time for the voters to speak. Now it's time for the voters to make their voice heard. And so much is on the line right now in this election, about our economic future about the future of our schools, about the future of public safety, about the future of our democracy, about women's reproductive health. All of these things are very much on the ballot," Moore said.

We asked Republican candidate Dan Cox when he would be voting.

He has not gotten back to us.

If you want to vote early, you've still got time.

Polls across the state are open from 7am until 8pm every day until Thursday Nov. 3.

You can vote at any designated early voting location.

It just has to be in the county where you live.

