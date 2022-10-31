Read full article on original website
WIBW
Community members march to fight for right on slaughterhouse project
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Junction City came out Tuesday night with a message to say to the city commission. “The community, the commissioner everyone of them knows what the community wants and we don’t want a slaughterhouse,” said protester, Karen Augustine. People met at Heritage...
1350kman.com
Manhattan city commission drafting new questions for law board candidates
The Manhattan City Commission will hold a discussion this evening regarding questions being drafted for candidates applying to be on the Riley County Law Board. Five questions have been drafted so far, asking candidates their knowledge and experience with reviewing, approving and overseeing a multi-millon dollar public sector operating budget, experience on boards that collectively supervise an agency director related to law enforcement, and policy issues related to law enforcement the candidate would like to see reviewed or explored. Other questions pertain to what a potential candidate believes their role as a law board member should be and major challenges and priorities ahead for RCPD.
1350kman.com
In Focus 11/3/22 – NBAF, MHK CVB
Thursday’s edition of In Focus welcomed guests from the National Bio and Agro Defense Facility as well as Manhattan’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. The first two segments welcomed on NBAF Deputy Director Dr. Ken Burton, Communications Director Katie Pawlosky, as well as NBAF Supervisory Engineer and Facilities Unit Director Jeff Brakke.
1350kman.com
In Focus 11/2/22: USD 383, Manhattan Fire Department, Downtown MHK Inc.
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade and board member Christine Weixelman. Manhattan Fire Department Building Official Darren Emery also joined the program. In our final segment we spoke with Downtown MHK, Inc. Executive Director Gina Snyder.
1350kman.com
USD 383 board meeting preview
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will be presented with information this evening regarding the state accreditation process. An overview of the 5-year process, which began in 2017 and ends in 2023, will be reviewed along with progress made so far. Two goals are highlighted in agenda documents, including a goal to...
1350kman.com
Riley County corrects clerical error after 10 voters cast ballot for wrong legislative candidate
The Riley County Clerk’s Office says it was notified of a clerical error Monday in the local redistricting map, which caused 10 Manhattan residents to cast their ballot for the wrong legislative candidate. Four streets in the area near Sunset Cemetery were incorrectly placed into the 67th State District...
1350kman.com
Pottawatomie County approve raises for employees
Pottawatomie County commissioners approved a second cost of living adjustment for its employees Monday. The move will give county employees an overall 10 percent boost in thier COLAs after the commission OK’d a 3.5 percent increase in July. The county deferred any additional increases to see if inflation concerns would diminish. County Administrator Chad Kinsley noted department heads began tightening their belts to ensure they could take on the adjustment for the remainder of the year.
1350kman.com
City commission enters into economic development agreement with the Prime Company
Manhattan City Commissioners Tuesday voted 4 to 1 to amend an Economic Development Agreement with housing development and management firm The Prime Company. That’s Commissioner Usha Reddi. The city in 2021 approved the agreement with The Prime Company, officially Elsey Holdings LLC, providing a 65 thousand dollar grant if...
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 11/3/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 1400 block of Wreath Ave. in Manhattan on November 2, 2022, around 10:15 a.m. A 64-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported his truck was broken into and his Springfield 9mm and $420 cash was stolen. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baxter, Adriyana Grace; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
WIBW
RCPD warns residents to be on the lookout for another type of scam
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a scam that is currently going around the community. Law enforcement officials say scammers have recently been impersonating police officers and judges. They are calling residents in Riley County telling them they are being served a witness subpoena. RCPD also said the scammers often use the guise of their actual phone number.
1350kman.com
City approves new Aggieville parking fees
Manhattan City Commissioners Tuesday approved an ordinance setting regulations and fees for the Aggieville Parking garage starting in January – though an amendment setting hour limits will return for commission approval later this year. That’s Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook. Plans approved on first reading set...
1350kman.com
Two arrested in Halloween night scuffle
Two people are jailed following a Halloween night assault involving three victims. The Riley County Police Department says 26-year-old Vanda Vereen and 30-year-old Christopher Sims, both of Fort Riley, are charged on suspicion of aggravated assault. Police say the pair allegedly broke into a home around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of College Heights Road. They’re accused of threatening three individuals – ranging in age from 17 to 30 – with guns following a fight between the parties earlier in the evening.
winespectator.com
Turning Tables: Wine Dive Expands to a Third Kansas Location
Wine Dive + Kitchen, a Best Award of Excellence–winning restaurant group with locations in Wichita and Manhattan, Kan., opened a new location in early September in Lawrence, home of the University of Kansas. At the same time, the Wichita restaurant was renovated to include a wine cellar, a private dining space and a new bar.
Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
WIBW
Two sent to hospital after pair of fights in Manhattan’s Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were sent to the hospital over the weekend after a pair of fights broke out in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers observed an unconscious man in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville in front of Tubby’s Bar.
1350kman.com
RCHD confirms bivalent boosters now available for young children
Riley County saw 35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded during the final week of October. That was enough for the county to remain in KDHE’s moderate incidence category, with a rate of 47.1 per 100,000 people. The local health department reports that one patient was hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, but was not being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
1350kman.com
Manhattan teen arrested after making threats to students at Eisenhower Middle School
A Manhattan teenager was taken into custody Tuesday at Eisenhower Middle School for allegedly making violent threats against others at school. According to RCPD’s activity report, 14-year-old Litzy Rivera was arrested in connection for criminal threat. Police say an investigation showed she was not in possession of a weapon at the school and did not have access to weapons.
