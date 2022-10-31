ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori
2d ago

Young people better consider if they want an economy where they can afford to start a family and buy a house. Consider if you are safe venturing out for the evening. Consider the taxes you will pay your whole life for the give aways of today. Consider learning Mandarin

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin poll watchers lawsuit, judge sides with GOP

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is ordering the city of Green Bay to give election observers more access. The Republican National Committee had filed a lawsuit, accusing a city clerk of refusing to let its poll watchers see the entire absentee voting process. "What are they trying to...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Wisconsin governor's race shatters spending record

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s hotly contested race for governor is the most expensive in state history. Spending as of last week by Gov. Tony Evers, Republican challenger Tim Michels and special interest groups on both sides neared $115 million, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said Thursday. The group tracks campaign spending. That tops the previous record of $93 million, set in 2018, and doesn’t include the final days of the race ahead of Tuesday’s election. The seven candidates for governor spent more than $69.4 million between Jan. 1 and Oct. 24, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reported. Evers spent about $37 million compared with about $24.5 million by Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

New Marquette poll shows tightened Wisconsin Governor, U.S. Senate race

A new Marquette Law School Poll shows a tightened race for the two major Wisconsin elections. Of likely voters polled between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, Marquette finds the gubernatorial race between incumbent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and newcomer Republican Tim Michels to be a dead heat — each with 48% support. Independent Joan Beglinger and undecided voters capture the remaining individuals polled.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Political analysis of Wisconsin poll

Lily Peters, murdered at age 10, wanted to make a difference in the world. Her family is making that happen. Firefighters say neighbors were cleaning up the yard by burning some leaves when flames got out of control. Updated: 3 hours ago. Wisconsin's senior senator lays out his pitch to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

Wisconsin Republican says the quiet part out loud: GOP "will never lose another election" if I win

"Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I'm elected governor," Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said this week. Michels, who's running against incumbent Democrat Tony Evers, made the statement during a campaign event in Jackson County, according to an audio clip released by American Bridge 21st Century, a left-leaning political action committee, Business Insider reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Poll Workers Nervous About November 8th Election

(AP) Milwaukee’s top election official surveyed about 20 poll workers gathered in a classroom in a city building stuffed with election supplies, then spoke frankly about the tense environment they may face next week when the city expects more people watching their work than ever before. “So who is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
b93radio.com

Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office

Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lack of debate casts shadow over Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – In a troubling pattern, Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional voters won’t hear from their candidates on a debate stage. People will have to learn about them on their own. One candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District chose to stay silent. Tis the season for political advertising. That familiar cadence echoes over the airwaves. Election attack ads inundate…
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Detroit

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.Seeding the ranks of front-line election workers with people recruited by groups promoting election conspiracies has raised alarms among some that the people at the foundation of the election...
MICHIGAN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

IN-DEPTH: The Wisconsin attorney general’s race

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - In the race for Wisconsin attorney general, incumbent Josh Kaul, a Democrat, is facing a challenge from Eric Toney, a Republican. Despite having opposing views on a number of issues, they share some common ground -- literally. The one common denominator? Fond du Lac....
WISCONSIN STATE
The New York Times

Election Officials Say Efforts to Intimidate Voters Are Widening

A resident drops off a mail-in ballot in Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times) In the final stanza of the midterms, election officials in several states are warning that efforts to intimidate voters and undermine public confidence in the electoral process are intensifying, even as voter fraud is rare. At the same time, those officials have sought to reassure Americans that voting is safe and secure despite vigilante drop-box watchers and a disinformation campaign targeting mail-in voting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Badger Herald

Point-counterpoint: Marijuana legalization in Wisconsin

In the Wisconsin gubernatorial race, there are two vastly different views on marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers announced if he was reelected he would reintroduce marijuana legalization legislation while Tim Michels is opposed to the idea. Marijuana has been legalized in many states, including California, Nevada and Colorado, among others. Should Wisconsin make efforts toward legalizing marijuana or pursue other options?
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
OSHKOSH, WI

