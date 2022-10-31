ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio Missions to be sold to group of local business, civic leaders pending city approval of new Wolff Stadium lease

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions minor league baseball team will soon be sold to a new ownership group, pending city approval of a new lease at Wolff Stadium. According to an agenda memorandum for the Nov. 10 meeting of the San Antonio City Council, the Elmore Group, which currently owns the Missions, wants to transfer the current stadium lease with the city to Designated Bidders, a group of local business and civic leaders. The group includes former Rackspace founder/CEO Graham Weston along with Bruce Hill, Randy Smith and Bob Cohen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio community garden grows with new farmers market and tree giveaway

A community garden organization in San Antonio’s East Side will celebrate Texas Arbor Day the first weekend of November with a mass tree planting and giveaway and by launching a new farmers market.While many communities nationwide observe Arbor Day in the spring, Texas offers its version of Arbor Day on November 4, when the weather is more optimal for planting and sustaining, organizers say. In honor of Texas Arbor Day, San Antonio nonprofit Gardopia Gardens will expand its tree planting initiative this year with a goal of planting 1,000 fruit and other trees on 100 sites citywide. Planting will officially...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Harlandale Clinic opens its doors in historical South Side building

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned mc agazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Harlandale Clinic has opened its doors in the Harlandale Building, and it...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Fire destroys legendary San Antonio country music nightspot

The cause of a predawn three alarm fire that completely destroyed Midnight Rodeo on Nacogdoches Road on the Northeast Side remains under investigation. More than 50 fire units responded to the blaze. It was first reported around 4:20 Wednesday morning. Firefighters contained the fire around 10 a.m., according to Woody...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Elizabeth Chambers Reflects on 10 Years of SA’s Bird Bakery

Bird Bakery’s monster cookies, carrot cupcakes and signature chicken salad have become San Antonio staples over the last 10 years, but founder Elizabeth Chambers says it’s the memories associated with each dish that matter most. The San Antonio native recalls selling cupcakes to a couple who were on their first date shortly after opening Bird Bakery in Alamo Heights in 2012 and then getting to watch as they returned years later to place an order for a wedding cake. For others, the cafe’s sweets have become a tradition for family celebrations or treats with friends. “Just being part of our community’s story like that is what I love,” says Chambers, who is also a host and judge on the Food Network and a Today show contributor. The bakery now has locations in Dallas and Denver but Chambers says San Antonio is the place that still feels most like home, both to her and her children, Harper, 7, and Ford, 5.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio nonprofit boosts STEAM education with $100,000 in grants to local schools

Thanks to $167,000 in new grants from a San Antonio-based educational nonprofit, classrooms in 18 Texas schools will receive various upgrades to help further their students’ academic pursuits.An October 27 news release announced the grants from TEXAS YES (Texas Youth Education Support project) will go towards upgrading classroom equipment including a new computer lab, robotics program elements, chicken coops, a 3D printer, iPads and smart boards, and the purchase of new library books. For the first-time since its inception, the YES Grant shifted focus to include classroom improvements, which is a crucial need to a child’s education, TEXAS YES officials...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

The Top Attorneys in San Antonio

Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from attorneys in Bexar and surrounding counties, asking them to nominate up to three attorneys per practice area who they would trust with the legal care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and attorneys were asked to limit their nominations to lawyers whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing with the state bar association.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Brackenridge Park’s untold history is brought to light in new book

Many believe that Brackenridge Park was first opened at the turn of the 19th century. However, Lewis Fisher’s new book “Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park”, published by Trinity University Press, reveals that the history of the park as both a gathering spot and a water source predates widely held current explanations of the park’s history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy