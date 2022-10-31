Read full article on original website
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
KSAT 12
San Antonio Missions to be sold to group of local business, civic leaders pending city approval of new Wolff Stadium lease
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions minor league baseball team will soon be sold to a new ownership group, pending city approval of a new lease at Wolff Stadium. According to an agenda memorandum for the Nov. 10 meeting of the San Antonio City Council, the Elmore Group, which currently owns the Missions, wants to transfer the current stadium lease with the city to Designated Bidders, a group of local business and civic leaders. The group includes former Rackspace founder/CEO Graham Weston along with Bruce Hill, Randy Smith and Bob Cohen.
San Antonio community garden grows with new farmers market and tree giveaway
A community garden organization in San Antonio’s East Side will celebrate Texas Arbor Day the first weekend of November with a mass tree planting and giveaway and by launching a new farmers market.While many communities nationwide observe Arbor Day in the spring, Texas offers its version of Arbor Day on November 4, when the weather is more optimal for planting and sustaining, organizers say. In honor of Texas Arbor Day, San Antonio nonprofit Gardopia Gardens will expand its tree planting initiative this year with a goal of planting 1,000 fruit and other trees on 100 sites citywide. Planting will officially...
Construction worker fallis into 20-foot trench in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after he fell into a 20-foot trench at a construction site, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The incident happened Wednesday morning on the city's north side in the 100 block of Interpark Boulevard. Authorities said the man, who was...
These San Antonio Neighborhoods Have The Best Public High Schools
Schools are a top priority when it comes to choosing a place to live.
New 380-acre nature park announced for San Antonio's Southside
The organizations envision hiking, kayaking, and more.
KSAT 12
Harlandale Clinic opens its doors in historical South Side building
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned mc agazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Harlandale Clinic has opened its doors in the Harlandale Building, and it...
Buc-ee's Bringing Massive Car Wash To One Texas Location
The new, massive car wash is a $6 million project.
Celebrate National Sandwich Day at these 11 tasty San Antonio spots
Bread never looked so good.
tpr.org
Fire destroys legendary San Antonio country music nightspot
The cause of a predawn three alarm fire that completely destroyed Midnight Rodeo on Nacogdoches Road on the Northeast Side remains under investigation. More than 50 fire units responded to the blaze. It was first reported around 4:20 Wednesday morning. Firefighters contained the fire around 10 a.m., according to Woody...
Despite 'Military City USA' rep, San Antonio not among the best places for veterans to live, study says
San Antonio scored well for its economy, but not so well on the number of jobs available to veterans.
Two San Antonio-area power plants are among the worst U.S. sites for coal ash contamination
Sites operated by both CPS Energy and San Miguel Electric Cooperative are leeching contaminants into groundwater, the new report states.
San Antonio finalizes mass selection of contractors who will take on 2022 bond projects
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is taking on 183 projects in its 2022 bond package, and planning to focus most of the $1.2 billion worth of projects on infrastructure improvements including streets and sidewalks, parks, drainage, public safety facilities, and housing. On Tuesday the San Antonio City Council discussed...
sanantoniomag.com
Elizabeth Chambers Reflects on 10 Years of SA’s Bird Bakery
Bird Bakery’s monster cookies, carrot cupcakes and signature chicken salad have become San Antonio staples over the last 10 years, but founder Elizabeth Chambers says it’s the memories associated with each dish that matter most. The San Antonio native recalls selling cupcakes to a couple who were on their first date shortly after opening Bird Bakery in Alamo Heights in 2012 and then getting to watch as they returned years later to place an order for a wedding cake. For others, the cafe’s sweets have become a tradition for family celebrations or treats with friends. “Just being part of our community’s story like that is what I love,” says Chambers, who is also a host and judge on the Food Network and a Today show contributor. The bakery now has locations in Dallas and Denver but Chambers says San Antonio is the place that still feels most like home, both to her and her children, Harper, 7, and Ford, 5.
tpr.org
Residents say apartment management retaliated after 11 code violations were uncovered
Residents and the Texas Organizing Project (TOP) say management at the South Point Apartments retaliated against residents with lease violation notices after their efforts led San Antonio Code Enforcement to find 11 code violations on the property. Assistant manager Nora Pelegreen said the lease violation notices were the result of...
San Antonio nonprofit boosts STEAM education with $100,000 in grants to local schools
Thanks to $167,000 in new grants from a San Antonio-based educational nonprofit, classrooms in 18 Texas schools will receive various upgrades to help further their students’ academic pursuits.An October 27 news release announced the grants from TEXAS YES (Texas Youth Education Support project) will go towards upgrading classroom equipment including a new computer lab, robotics program elements, chicken coops, a 3D printer, iPads and smart boards, and the purchase of new library books. For the first-time since its inception, the YES Grant shifted focus to include classroom improvements, which is a crucial need to a child’s education, TEXAS YES officials...
sanantoniomag.com
The Top Attorneys in San Antonio
Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from attorneys in Bexar and surrounding counties, asking them to nominate up to three attorneys per practice area who they would trust with the legal care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and attorneys were asked to limit their nominations to lawyers whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing with the state bar association.
KTSA
Fight leads to stabbing at home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for the person stabbed a man at a home on the West side. KSAT-12 reports police were called to the 2300 block of West Poplar at around 3 A.M. Wednesday. The victim and his attacker both live in the house and...
midwestliving.com
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of Texas
The sun rises over a ridge in Wimberley, Texas, light dropping into the valley like an egg cracked into a pan, the golden yolk spreading out over the ranch below. Peeking through the flaps of my mountaintop glamping tent, it's hard to believe I'm in Texas. But Hill Country is full of surprises.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
tpr.org
Brackenridge Park’s untold history is brought to light in new book
Many believe that Brackenridge Park was first opened at the turn of the 19th century. However, Lewis Fisher’s new book “Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park”, published by Trinity University Press, reveals that the history of the park as both a gathering spot and a water source predates widely held current explanations of the park’s history.
