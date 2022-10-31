ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Early voting will continue tomorrow, registrar says

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzVsJ_0itZFk0e00

Tomorrow may be a holiday, but that doesn't mean early voting will stop.

All Registrar of Voters offices in the State of Louisiana will be open tomorrow for early voting.

Kristie D. Blanchard, registrar of voters in Iberia Parish, said she's hearing from voters who think that the offices will be closed tomorrow. That's not correct, she says.

All other government offices may be closed but not REGISTRAR OF VOTERS OFFICES, she tells us.

Voting hours ALL SAINTS DAY, TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2022 WILL BE 8:30 UNTIL 6:00 PM.

For information about voting early, click here .

If you don't want to vote early, the election will be on November 8, and you can get information about that here .

For information about what's on your ballot, click here.

