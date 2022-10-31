Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Teens, older kids still in need of adoption across Michigan
(WXYZ) — In Michigan, there are approximately 10,300 kids or teens in the foster care system. If those youths aren’t able to be reunified with their birth family, the next step is adoption. So far this year, more than 1,100 Michigan youth have been adopted. “That first drive...
Tv20detroit.com
Powerball increases to $1.5 billion and approaches record high
(WXYZ) — The Powerball jackpot is approaching a new record high after no one hit all five numbers on Wednesday night's drawing. Now, the jackpot is at $1.5 billion, with a cash option of $745.9 million, for the drawing on Saturday night. It's currently the third-largest jackpot in U.S....
Tv20detroit.com
Millions plan on trying their luck ahead of the second-largest Powerball drawing in U.S. history
(WXYZ) — Thousands are expected to play their odds at one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history. Tonight's $1.2 billion jackpot is the second-largest Powerball and fourth-largest lottery ever!. The last Powerball jackpot win was on August 3. No one has won since then. Some Michiganders though have...
Tv20detroit.com
Benton Harbor lead service line replacement project at 99%
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor hit a major milestone Wednesday, according to city and state leaders who announced that 99 percent of the city's lead lines have been inspected and replaced. This signals the start of the end for a several years-long saga for the people of Benton...
Comments / 0