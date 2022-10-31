Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Virginia residents must file 2021 tax return to receive $250 rebate
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, Governor Glenn Youngkin promised Virginia taxpayers a $250 rebate for individuals or $500 for joint filers, due to increased tax revenue. The deadline for those payments was Monday. However, some people may be wondering where their money is. According to the Virginia...
theriver953.com
Virginia exempts tax rates on certain items in 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023 food purchased for home consumption and essential items for personal hygiene will see a reduced tax rate according to the Virginia Tax website. Previously groceries were subject to a 1.5 percent state sales tax with a 1 percent local option retail sales and use tax. As...
WDBJ7.com
November 1 is deadline for Virginia’s income tax filing extension
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia residents have to file their tax return by the end of Tuesday. November 1 is the deadline for Virginia’s income tax filing extension. If residents want to be eligible for the one-time income tax rebate, that deadline is also Tuesday. Taxpayers can file electronically...
fox5dc.com
Virginia 2022 tax stimulus check deadline Tuesday
RICHMOND, Va. - Eligible Virginians can get up to $250 individually - and $500 if filing jointly - in 2022 state stimulus funds. But you have to act fast. According to Kiplinger.com, to qualify for the state's one-time rebate - you must file your 2021 Virginia income tax return by November 1, 2022.
WDBJ7.com
Central and Southwest Virginia experts outline impacts of most recent interest rate raise
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Federal Reserve once again raised interest rates by .75% Wednesday as efforts continue to slow inflation. These are big spikes when it comes to interest rates, but was expected by many. It’s clear, though, the fight against inflation is not over. “Chairman Powell indicated...
Va. governor deactivates education tip line, offers sample of tips
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office has deactivated the email address associated with an education tip line he launched after taking office.
Hawaii sells bonds after 'strong demand'
(The Center Square) – After receiving AA+ and Aa2 credit ratings, Hawaii government officials moved forward with the $800 million general obligation bond offering to help raise capital for infrastructure projects. Governor David Ige, who has been instrumental in the state’s participation in selling GO bonds annually since 2015,...
Washington state ranked 34th in the nation for drop in unemployment claims
(The Center Square) – Washington state ranks in the bottom half of the country in terms of decreasing unemployment claims, coming in at No. 34 in an analysis from Wallet Hub released on Thursday. To determine its rankings, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District...
Money to dead beneficiary, underpaid pension funds among Pennsylvania audit issues
(The Center Square) – Local municipalities have struggled to accurately estimate required pension payments and payrolls that affect how much state aid they receive, according to recent reports from the auditor general. In Braddock Hills, a borough just outside of Pittsburgh, a survivor is being overpaid and money is...
Reducing emissions in Pennsylvania with natural gas replacing coal trickier than a decade ago
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Republicans have shown strong support for the commonwealth’s natural gas industry, and as they argue for an expansion of liquefied natural gas, they’re making a pitch that it will lower emissions. “America must boost liquified natural gas exports in the coming decade...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia: Tax credit program awards $60M to incentivize affordable rental housing
A program created by Democrats in 2021 has awarded $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia. The first round of tax credits is going to five projects across the state. The Rendezvous, Hopewell, $9M. Block 17, Norfolk, $16.5M. Block 9 A1, Norfolk,...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces $60 million in new state tax credits to help rental affordability
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded a total of $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits (HOTC) to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia. HOTC allows for affordability and efficiency in the development and building process of rental housing, resulting in more affordable home...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia dam owners eligible for $5 million in flood-resilience grant funding
The Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund is offering $5 million in grant funding to dam owners in Virginia. According to a press release, the Commonwealth’s more than 2,600 regulated dam owners are eligible. The fund is managed by the Virginia Resources Authority on behalf of...
Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have just two days to claim rebate worth up to $500
Eligible Virginians have until the first day of November to file their 2021 taxes in order to receive a tax rebate of up to $500.
Chamber seeks reform as Illinois sees wave of immigrants entering state
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to see an influx of migrants entering the state. While experts believe they make a positive impact on the economy, Illinois Chamber of Commerce President Todd Maisch said it's vital to differentiate between those who enter legally versus illegally. Legally documented immigrants are...
Candidates for Illinois treasurer agree on one big change to the office
(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates for Illinois treasurer are laying out their plans for the office ahead of next week's election. Republican Tom Demmer faces off against incumbent Democratic Treasurer Michael Frerichs. The two separately spoke with The Center Square and discussed issues prevalent in...
Incumbents and those looking to get elected to Illinois' statehouse sound off on vaccine mandates for kids
(The Center Square) – In the wake of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the COVID-19 vaccine be included on the schedule of youth vaccines next year, candidates for office are chiming in on who should make the decision. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who had mandated the...
'That sounds enormous.' Reykdal briefs Washington ed board on budget ask to Legislature
(The Center Square) – Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal addressed a number of education-related topics during a Thursday update to the Washington State Board of Education, including his office’s budget request of next year’s Legislature, national exams that found a record drop in learning across the nation, and alternatives to college.
Virginia state senator proposes total ban on youth medical transition
Republican State Senator Amanda Chase is calling for a total ban on transition-related medical care for minors in Virginia, modeled on a policy introduced last year in Arkansas.
Florida public university undergrads pay lowest tuitions in the U.S.
(The Center Square) – Students pursuing a bachelor's degree in Florida pay the lowest tuition in the country, a new analysis by the College Board reveals. In its "Annual Trends in College Pricing" report, it ranks Florida as the least expensive state to obtain a bachelor's degree for the 2022-23 academic year for students who attend a public university.
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 2