Virginia State

cbs19news

Virginia residents must file 2021 tax return to receive $250 rebate

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, Governor Glenn Youngkin promised Virginia taxpayers a $250 rebate for individuals or $500 for joint filers, due to increased tax revenue. The deadline for those payments was Monday. However, some people may be wondering where their money is. According to the Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Virginia exempts tax rates on certain items in 2023

Beginning January 1, 2023 food purchased for home consumption and essential items for personal hygiene will see a reduced tax rate according to the Virginia Tax website. Previously groceries were subject to a 1.5 percent state sales tax with a 1 percent local option retail sales and use tax. As...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

November 1 is deadline for Virginia’s income tax filing extension

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia residents have to file their tax return by the end of Tuesday. November 1 is the deadline for Virginia’s income tax filing extension. If residents want to be eligible for the one-time income tax rebate, that deadline is also Tuesday. Taxpayers can file electronically...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Virginia 2022 tax stimulus check deadline Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. - Eligible Virginians can get up to $250 individually - and $500 if filing jointly - in 2022 state stimulus funds. But you have to act fast. According to Kiplinger.com, to qualify for the state's one-time rebate - you must file your 2021 Virginia income tax return by November 1, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Hawaii sells bonds after 'strong demand'

(The Center Square) – After receiving AA+ and Aa2 credit ratings, Hawaii government officials moved forward with the $800 million general obligation bond offering to help raise capital for infrastructure projects. Governor David Ige, who has been instrumental in the state’s participation in selling GO bonds annually since 2015,...
HAWAII STATE
The Center Square

'That sounds enormous.' Reykdal briefs Washington ed board on budget ask to Legislature

(The Center Square) – Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal addressed a number of education-related topics during a Thursday update to the Washington State Board of Education, including his office’s budget request of next year’s Legislature, national exams that found a record drop in learning across the nation, and alternatives to college.
WASHINGTON STATE
