Read full article on original website
Related
farmforum.net
Two producers recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association conference
The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics, of Alexandria, South Dakota,...
farmforum.net
South Dakota receives $12.7M in grants from USDA meat and poultry program
Three South Dakota organizations are receiving a large chunk of change from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of their efforts to spur competition in the meat and poultry industries nationwide. On Wednesday, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden administration is investing $223 million in grants and loans...
farmforum.net
Oct. 31: Crop progress and pasture conditions
For the week ending October 30, 2022, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 47% very short, 37% short, 15% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 42% very short, 40% short, 17% adequate, and 1% surplus.
Comments / 0