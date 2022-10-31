Read full article on original website
St. George Ironman competitor involved in crash remains undeterred
Mark Evans was racing in the St. George Ironman Triathalon on Saturday when he and another cyclist collided with a car that entered the race route.
First Utah ski resort to officially open this weekend after early snow
The calendar will have barely swung to November when the first Utah ski resort will officially open for business this season.
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
knau.org
Body of Utah man found at Wupatki National Monument
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument north of Flagstaff. Search and rescue dogs located the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City Monday south of Lomaki Pueblo. Deputies had responded Saturday to a trespass in...
upr.org
Video of Utah teens in blackface draws national condemnation
An online video showing three Cedar City teens wearing a Halloween costume in blackface and dressed as prisoners has gone viral. Today the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned the video and called for increased anti-racism education in Utah schools. Utah...
upr.org
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
ksl.com
Viral video of Utah teens in blackface prompts school, police inquiry
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned a video circulating on social media Tuesday that depicts what appears to be teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates, accompanied by at least one white person wearing a police costume. "We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and...
kmyu.tv
Former Gov. Gary Herbert weighs in on Cedar City blackface controversy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A blackface incident involving teenagers in Cedar City is making headlines across the country. Now, former Gov. Gary Herbert is weighing in on the controversy. “I wonder if they even had an understanding, like do you realize what you’re doing here,” he pondered, speaking...
KSLTV
Blackface video leads to hate messages, threats against teens not involved
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A disturbing video on TikTok showing teens dressed up in blackface and jail outfits is not only sending shock waves across the country, but it’s also hitting the small town of Eagle Mountain in Utah County. A concerned citizen at a Walmart in Cedar...
ksl.com
Police identify motorcyclist killed after crash in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Washington County — Police have identified a motorcyclist from Salt Lake City who was killed after crashing into the back of a car in southern Utah over the weekend. Troy D. Matthews, 50, was riding east on state Route 9 in Hurricane when he crashed Saturday night, the...
Viral video appears to show Utah teens wearing blackface
A video allegedly showing Utah teenagers wearing blackface while inside a store on Halloween night has gone viral on social media.
ksl.com
Texts highlight drag show debate that led to St. George city manager's resignation
ST. GEORGE — Newly released documents reveal St. George leaders' arguments over whether to allow a drag show to take place this summer — an issue at the heart of the city manager being asked to quit, with a $625,000 incentive to prevent him from suing the city for breach of contract.
890kdxu.com
Cedar City Police Investigating Apparent Teen Blackface Incident at Walmart
(Cedar City, UT) -- The Cedar City Police say they've launched an investigation into several juveniles who appeared on social media to be dressed in costumes that were of a derogatory nature, commonly referred to as "Blackface." This was said to have happened on Halloween at the Cedar City Walmart.
BET
Utah Authorities Investigating Viral Video Of Teens In Blackface Wearing Chain Gang Uniforms
A video of teenagers in Utah in blackface for Halloween has gone viral. The video, which was originally posted on TikTok, shows teens in a Cedar City Walmart wearing chain gang uniforms and someone can be heard saying in the background, “Do you guys understand the consequences of what you’ve just done?”
