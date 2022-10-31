The San Luis Obispo County Jail earns national accreditation for health care

The San Luis Obispo County Jail has received national recognition for its healthcare services.

The National Commission on Correctional Health Care has awarded national accreditation to the San Luis Obispo County Jail for demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s nationally recognized standards of care for correctional health services in jails.

Accreditation recognizes the jail's commitment to providing quality health services for the inmate population.

To earn NCCHC accreditation, the jail underwent a rigorous professional assessment.

During the assessment, a team of experienced physicians and experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with jail-specific standards in several areas.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office officials say getting accreditation has been a longtime goal of theirs.

The COVID-19 pandemic created its own set of unique challenges to the process, officials say. However, it was only through a coordinated effort by custody staff and Wellpath that made receiving the accreditation possible.